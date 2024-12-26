DIU announced new losses of North Korean soldiers in Kursk

Russia continues to use North Korean soldiers in combat operations against Ukraine. In particular, North Korean troops stationed in the Kursk region are suffering losses.
North Korean soldiers continue to suffer heavy losses during the fighting in Kursk
According to the GUR, the assault groups of the North Korean military are supported by units of Russian unmanned aerial vehicles.
The destruction of a mortar crew of a North Korean army unit was also confirmed.
In addition, the North Korean military is experiencing a shortage of drinking water on the front lines due to complicated logistics resulting from intense fighting.
What preceded this?
As a reminder, on December 20, the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on an enemy concentration in the Novoivanivka area of the Kursk region, which led to significant losses among the North Korean military.
Also on December 21, Russian troops began replenishing North Korean units with ammunition and food, trying to compensate for losses and support assault operations.
On December 22, Ukrainian forces successfully struck what is believed to be a key communications hub for the North Korean army. As a result, a sharp decrease in radio communications between North Korean troops was recorded.
