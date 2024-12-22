They are crazy. North Korean soldiers started shooting Russian occupiers

The first conflicts have begun between the Russian invaders and the North Korean military, who are fighting on the side of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, sometimes even ending in executions.
Points of attention
- The behavior of the Korean military shocked the Russian occupiers.
- For example, the Russians suffer from the careless handling of weapons by Korean soldiers.
- Language barriers and misunderstandings complicate interaction between the Russian and North Korean invaders.
The behavior of North Korean soldiers shocked the Russian army
Captured Russian occupiers shared their impressions, not expecting their new "brothers" to behave in such a way.
The Russian military complains about the Koreans' brazen and reckless behavior.
For example, as it turned out, mercenaries from the DPRK are kept and trained separately from the Russians, while the DPRK soldiers have "little theory, but a lot of practice", although the North Koreans have "the same dugouts, but located separately".
In addition, it is emphasized that North Korean soldiers are thrown into battle first, followed by Russian soldiers.
North Korean military doesn't care who they kill
According to a captured Russian, there was a case when the Koreans opened fire on Russian soldiers as they advanced into position.
He also mentions an incident when a North Korean shot his "brothers" in the legs.
Russian soldiers also complain about the careless handling of weapons by the Koreans.
For example, there was a case when "a bullet hit the instructor in the stomach."
A separate problem for the Russians was the language barrier and misunderstandings with the DPRK soldiers.
