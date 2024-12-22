The first conflicts have begun between the Russian invaders and the North Korean military, who are fighting on the side of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, sometimes even ending in executions.

The behavior of North Korean soldiers shocked the Russian army

Captured Russian occupiers shared their impressions, not expecting their new "brothers" to behave in such a way.

The Russian military complains about the Koreans' brazen and reckless behavior.

For example, as it turned out, mercenaries from the DPRK are kept and trained separately from the Russians, while the DPRK soldiers have "little theory, but a lot of practice", although the North Koreans have "the same dugouts, but located separately".

"The second time I saw them was on the front line, when they were fighting. There were many killed among them, many wounded, and even more alive. They are impudent people, they can take away an automatic rifle from an ordinary soldier," laments one of the Russian prisoners.

In addition, it is emphasized that North Korean soldiers are thrown into battle first, followed by Russian soldiers.

They say they are "headless," that they don't care where to go or what to do, they are crazy comrades.

North Korean military doesn't care who they kill

According to a captured Russian, there was a case when the Koreans opened fire on Russian soldiers as they advanced into position.

He also mentions an incident when a North Korean shot his "brothers" in the legs.

"I know they eat well. If they eat raw smoked sausage, then the most delicious thing we ate was buckwheat porridge. Yes, they are supplied with everything, they have all the ammunition, the weapons are different, they all have "twelfth" "Kalash", rifles, machine guns, and we only have AK-47s," says the Russian.

Russian soldiers also complain about the careless handling of weapons by the Koreans.

For example, there was a case when "a bullet hit the instructor in the stomach."

A separate problem for the Russians was the language barrier and misunderstandings with the DPRK soldiers.