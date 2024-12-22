The introduction of foreign troops into Ukraine. Poland has voiced its position

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosińska-Kamyś stated that the country's authorities currently exclude the possibility of Polish military presence on the territory of Ukraine. Despite this, Warsaw is determined to consider further steps in the future.
Points of attention
- Poland is ready to discuss its potential participation in the peacekeeping mission, but at a later date.
- Currently, French President Emmanuel Macron is actively addressing this issue.
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced some progress on this path.
Poland has not yet made a final decision
The Polish minister drew attention to the fact that no peace plan has yet been presented by future US President Donald Trump.
Despite this, as Vladyslav Kosiniak-Kamysh notes, there is a lot of speculation during the discussions that are currently ongoing.
According to the Polish minister, official Warsaw is not going to send troops into Ukraine until the peace process is completed.
Despite this, Vladyslav Kosiniak-Kamysh made it clear that his country would consider further steps "when this stage arrives."
Zelenskyy announced progress on the issue of introducing peacekeepers
According to Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, during the meetings in Brussels, the idea of deploying a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine was discussed.
He also added that consultations are currently ongoing, facilitated by French leader Emmanuel Macron.
According to the head of state, he has already received positive news.
However, the President of Ukraine is in no hurry to reveal any details yet.
