The introduction of foreign troops into Ukraine. Poland has voiced its position

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosińska-Kamyś stated that the country's authorities currently exclude the possibility of Polish military presence on the territory of Ukraine. Despite this, Warsaw is determined to consider further steps in the future.

Poland has not yet made a final decision

The Polish minister drew attention to the fact that no peace plan has yet been presented by future US President Donald Trump.

Despite this, as Vladyslav Kosiniak-Kamysh notes, there is a lot of speculation during the discussions that are currently ongoing.

We exclude the possibility of Polish military presence on the territory of Ukraine. We believe that such decisions should not be made by a group of countries, NATO should play a key role in this decision. Vladyslav Kosiniak-Kamysh Head of the Polish Ministry of Defense

According to the Polish minister, official Warsaw is not going to send troops into Ukraine until the peace process is completed.

Despite this, Vladyslav Kosiniak-Kamysh made it clear that his country would consider further steps "when this stage arrives."

Zelenskyy announced progress on the issue of introducing peacekeepers

According to Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, during the meetings in Brussels, the idea of deploying a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine was discussed.

He also added that consultations are currently ongoing, facilitated by French leader Emmanuel Macron.

We discussed with Emmanuel his long-standing idea. We support the idea (of a peacekeeping mission, which means — ed.) strengthening Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, he has already received positive news.

Emmanuel has had contacts with some leaders about this. We are in the process, but I see that there is positivity from some leaders.

However, the President of Ukraine is in no hurry to reveal any details yet.