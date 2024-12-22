Putin cynically threatens Ukraine after drone attack on Kazan

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has threatened Ukraine with "many times greater destruction" after a powerful drone attack on Kazan, Russia, on December 21. However, he has still not explained why Russia has been waging an aggressive war against Ukraine for more than 10 years.

Putin rages amid new Ukrainian attack

The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, responding to the drone attack on Kazan, publicly assured Russians that local authorities would restore everything that was damaged.

Whoever tries to destroy something in our country, no matter how hard they try, they will face many times greater destruction in their own country and will regret what they are trying to do in our country,” Vladimir Putin shamelessly declared. Share

Despite this, the Russian dictator did not mention that it was the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, that launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and destroyed thousands of residential buildings in various cities over the course of more than 10 years.

Every day, peaceful Ukrainians suffer from attacks by Russian strike drones and/or missiles, and tens of thousands of civilians have already died.

Drone attack on Kazan — what's important to know

As previously mentioned, on the morning of December 21, at least 7 drones struck Kazan, Russia, some hitting residential buildings, one of which was a 32-story luxury building.

In addition, Kazan airport was temporarily closed for aircraft arrivals and departures. Some schools were evacuated.

Representatives of local authorities claimed that a total of 8 arrivals were recorded, including one at an industrial enterprise, one over the river, and another 6 allegedly at a residential area.