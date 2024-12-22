Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has threatened Ukraine with "many times greater destruction" after a powerful drone attack on Kazan, Russia, on December 21. However, he has still not explained why Russia has been waging an aggressive war against Ukraine for more than 10 years.
Points of attention
- Putin threatens Ukraine with greater destruction after drone attack on Kazan.
- The Russian dictator did not explain the reasons for the long-running war with Ukraine.
- The drone attack on Kazan caused significant damage and other consequences.
Putin rages amid new Ukrainian attack
The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, responding to the drone attack on Kazan, publicly assured Russians that local authorities would restore everything that was damaged.
Despite this, the Russian dictator did not mention that it was the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, that launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and destroyed thousands of residential buildings in various cities over the course of more than 10 years.
Every day, peaceful Ukrainians suffer from attacks by Russian strike drones and/or missiles, and tens of thousands of civilians have already died.
Drone attack on Kazan — what's important to know
As previously mentioned, on the morning of December 21, at least 7 drones struck Kazan, Russia, some hitting residential buildings, one of which was a 32-story luxury building.
In addition, Kazan airport was temporarily closed for aircraft arrivals and departures. Some schools were evacuated.
Representatives of local authorities claimed that a total of 8 arrivals were recorded, including one at an industrial enterprise, one over the river, and another 6 allegedly at a residential area.
According to media reports, UAVs flew into buildings on Kamaleyev Avenue (2 drones), Klara Tsetkin Street, Hadi Taktash Street, Chervonaya Positiya Street, and a house on Orenburgsky Trakt Street.
