Who can accelerate Ukraine's accession to NATO — Zelenskyy's explanation
Office of the President of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
According to the Head of State, Volodymyr Zelensky, it is Ukrainian diplomats who can accelerate the process of the country's accession to the Alliance, but for this it is necessary to adhere to a certain algorithm of actions.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian diplomats play a key role in accelerating the country's accession to NATO.
  • It is important to understand that invitation and membership in the Alliance are political decisions.
  • An important stage on the path to NATO is the cooperation of Ukrainian diplomats with other countries and their influence on public opinion.

Ukrainian diplomats carry out an important mission

The President addressed the employees of the Ukrainian diplomatic service on the occasion of Diplomat Day.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again drew attention to the fact that Ukraine's invitation to NATO and membership in the Alliance are exclusively political decisions.

Despite this, it is important to understand that the courage of leaders in such matters is always based on the demands of public opinion.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: president.gov.ua)

When society takes a step forward, it is difficult for the leader of the state, even representatives of the old school, to remain in their previous positions. Therefore, it is very important that the work on NATO for Ukraine is not just a cabinet job.

What else is important to do along the way?

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian diplomats in relations with relevant countries and in all other countries that can contribute to important decisions must work on a daily basis to create appropriate public opinion.

He also emphasized that it is about those tools that work, not just those that seem simple and convenient.

Photo: president.gov.ua

"Partners need to know what Ukraine can give to the Alliance, why it will be better for everyone, and how it will stabilize global relations. An Alliance for Ukraine is achievable, but achievable only when we fight for this decision at all necessary levels," the head of state explained.

By the way, future US President Donald Trump has never hidden that he opposes Ukraine's membership in NATO.

