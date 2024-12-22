Who can accelerate Ukraine's accession to NATO — Zelenskyy's explanation

According to the Head of State, Volodymyr Zelensky, it is Ukrainian diplomats who can accelerate the process of the country's accession to the Alliance, but for this it is necessary to adhere to a certain algorithm of actions.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian diplomats play a key role in accelerating the country's accession to NATO.
- It is important to understand that invitation and membership in the Alliance are political decisions.
- An important stage on the path to NATO is the cooperation of Ukrainian diplomats with other countries and their influence on public opinion.
Ukrainian diplomats carry out an important mission
The President addressed the employees of the Ukrainian diplomatic service on the occasion of Diplomat Day.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again drew attention to the fact that Ukraine's invitation to NATO and membership in the Alliance are exclusively political decisions.
Despite this, it is important to understand that the courage of leaders in such matters is always based on the demands of public opinion.
What else is important to do along the way?
According to Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian diplomats in relations with relevant countries and in all other countries that can contribute to important decisions must work on a daily basis to create appropriate public opinion.
He also emphasized that it is about those tools that work, not just those that seem simple and convenient.
By the way, future US President Donald Trump has never hidden that he opposes Ukraine's membership in NATO.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-