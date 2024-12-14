Putin will know everything. NATO Secretary General pointed out a serious mistake by the West
Category
Politics
Publication date

Putin will know everything. NATO Secretary General pointed out a serious mistake by the West

Rutte advises politicians to refrain from making loud statements
Читати українською
Source:  Voice of America

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has urged Western leaders to stop publicly discussing the details of a possible peace deal between Ukraine and Russia to end the war.

Points of attention

  • It is important to avoid public discussions of peace guarantees for Ukraine.
  • Rutte stated that support for Ukraine from many partners remains unwavering, but it is necessary to act carefully and cautiously.
  • According to him, the need to negotiate a peace agreement with the Russian dictator requires a strategic and cautious approach to the negotiation process.

Rutte advises politicians to refrain from making loud statements

According to the NATO Secretary General, it is currently extremely important not to disclose the details of what could become a "strong deal" for Ukraine.

Mark Rutte emphasized that it would be better for Kyiv's allies not to reveal all their trump cards to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Why are we having these conversations on TV now? Let's do it behind closed doors, because otherwise, when Putin sits down at the negotiating table, he will already know everything we are going to do. That's why I hesitate a little to answer your question (journalists' questions about the details of the peace agreement — ed.).

Mark Rutte

Mark Rutte

NATO Secretary General

Despite this, the Alliance Secretary General assured that the support for Ukraine from many of its partners remains "unwavering."

Without what an agreement to end the war is impossible

What is important to understand is that the Secretary General made the comment after delivering his first major policy speech in office on December 12 in Brussels.

During it, Mark Rutte called for preventing any peace agreement from being reached without involving the illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin in the process.

At the same time, he pointed out a serious mistake by Western leaders who resorted to publicly discussing the details of security and peace guarantees for Ukraine.

"There is a huge risk here, and the risk is that we agree among ourselves what a peace agreement could look like without Vladimir Putin at the table," said Mark Rutte in response to a question about peace guarantees for Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump team begins talks to end Russia's war against Ukraine
Trump is already working to end the war
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The introduction of foreign troops into Ukraine. Macron has a new idea
Macron is ready to convince Ukraine's European allies
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
We will do it. Trump announced an important decision regarding Ukraine
Kellogg wants to hear the positions of Ukraine and Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?