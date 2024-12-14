Putin will know everything. NATO Secretary General pointed out a serious mistake by the West

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has urged Western leaders to stop publicly discussing the details of a possible peace deal between Ukraine and Russia to end the war.

Rutte advises politicians to refrain from making loud statements

According to the NATO Secretary General, it is currently extremely important not to disclose the details of what could become a "strong deal" for Ukraine.

Mark Rutte emphasized that it would be better for Kyiv's allies not to reveal all their trump cards to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Why are we having these conversations on TV now? Let's do it behind closed doors, because otherwise, when Putin sits down at the negotiating table, he will already know everything we are going to do. That's why I hesitate a little to answer your question (journalists' questions about the details of the peace agreement — ed.). Mark Rutte NATO Secretary General

Despite this, the Alliance Secretary General assured that the support for Ukraine from many of its partners remains "unwavering."

Without what an agreement to end the war is impossible

What is important to understand is that the Secretary General made the comment after delivering his first major policy speech in office on December 12 in Brussels.

During it, Mark Rutte called for preventing any peace agreement from being reached without involving the illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin in the process.

At the same time, he pointed out a serious mistake by Western leaders who resorted to publicly discussing the details of security and peace guarantees for Ukraine.