The introduction of foreign troops into Ukraine. Macron has a new idea

French leader Emmanuel Macron will try to promote his idea of deploying a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine during the EU leaders' summit on December 18-19. He expects to receive support and approval for such an initiative there.

Macron is ready to convince Ukraine's European allies

According to the publication's insiders, this discussion cannot be avoided, given the recent visit of the French president to Poland and the media discussions on the topic of peacekeepers.

In this way, Macron and Europe are trying to prepare for Donald Trump's return to the White House.

European allies realize how important it is to prepare to discuss the situation with him regarding the war in Ukraine.

According to anonymous sources in diplomatic circles, this topic will be discussed precisely in order to prepare for a conversation with the elected American president and ensure the presence of official Brussels in the peace talks.

What is important to understand is that the topic of peacekeepers is currently very "raw" and is at the level of an idea.

How does Trump feel about Macron's idea?

According to journalists, the new head of the White House has already supported the idea of sending European troops into Ukraine to monitor the ceasefire, if this can be agreed with Russia.

It is indicated that this issue was one of the key ones during the meeting between Trump, Zelenskyy, and Macron in Paris.

The future US president has made it clear that Europe will have to shoulder the main burden of obligations to support Ukraine and the future ceasefire.

It is also emphasized that Trump does not yet support Ukraine's accession to NATO, but, despite this, he will do everything possible to ensure that it is "strong and well-armed" after any cessation of hostilities.