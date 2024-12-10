Russian dictator Vladimir Putin began to claim that the appearance of the Oreshnik missile system in service with the aggressor countries of the Russian Federation "minimizes the need to use nuclear weapons."
Points of attention
- Putin cynically lies about "improving" the nuclear doctrine, not strengthening it.
- Placement of Oreshnik in Belarus: Lukashenko is already looking for a place for the system.
- American analysts commented on the latest decisions and statements of the Russian and Belarusian dictators.
Putin continues to flaunt "Oreshnik"
The illegitimate president of Russia made a new statement on this matter during the meeting of the Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights.
The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation continues to cynically lie that Russia "does not strengthen the nuclear doctrine, but improves it."
What is important to understand is that Western experts and intelligence officers have come to the conclusion that the Russian "Oreshnik" is not the latest development and is not as dangerous as the Kremlin claims.
How "Oreshnik" ended up in Belarus
Recently, the illegitimate leader of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, appealed to the Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin, with a request to place the Russian so-called "Oreshnik" system on the territory of the country.
Moreover, he is already looking for a place for this weapon.
He also began to claim that there are a dozen or three sites on the territory where "Oreshnik" can be placed.
According to American analysts, the placement of the Oreshnik system in Belarus does not increase the risks of medium-range ballistic missile strikes on Ukraine or NATO countries.
