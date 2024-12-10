Russian dictator Vladimir Putin began to claim that the appearance of the Oreshnik missile system in service with the aggressor countries of the Russian Federation "minimizes the need to use nuclear weapons."

Putin continues to flaunt "Oreshnik"

The illegitimate president of Russia made a new statement on this matter during the meeting of the Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights.

By and large, it is not the nuclear doctrine that we need to improve, but the "Oreshnik", because, if you look at it, a sufficient number of these modern systems... put them on the verge of virtually no need to use nuclear weapons. Vladimir Putin Russian dictator

The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation continues to cynically lie that Russia "does not strengthen the nuclear doctrine, but improves it."

What is important to understand is that Western experts and intelligence officers have come to the conclusion that the Russian "Oreshnik" is not the latest development and is not as dangerous as the Kremlin claims.

How "Oreshnik" ended up in Belarus

Recently, the illegitimate leader of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, appealed to the Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin, with a request to place the Russian so-called "Oreshnik" system on the territory of the country.

Moreover, he is already looking for a place for this weapon.

All this is thought out today. We are now thinking about where and on what areas to place these weapons ("Oreshnik" — ed.). Our sites are protected from the deployment of strategic nuclear missiles. Oleksandr Lukashenko Belarusian dictator

He also began to claim that there are a dozen or three sites on the territory where "Oreshnik" can be placed.

Here we will choose, because there must be a minimum distance to the affected objects. Place and aim.

According to American analysts, the placement of the Oreshnik system in Belarus does not increase the risks of medium-range ballistic missile strikes on Ukraine or NATO countries.