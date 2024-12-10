Will try to take revenge. Zelensky warned about Putin's plans
Will try to take revenge. Zelensky warned about Putin's plans

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky commented on the events in Syria
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky publicly reacted to the fall of the Syrian dictator Bashar Assad's regime. The head of state said that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, will try to take revenge for the overthrow of his ally.

"Brave" Assad fled to Putin. Where will Putin flee? This year's Human Rights Day is accompanied by gruesome photos of Syrian prisons and torture chambers that have been opened since Assad's escape. People were humiliated there for many years. Men and women. They were beaten, tortured, raped. Thousands and thousands of people have passed through this factory of violence.

The Ukrainian leader drew attention to the fact that the Assad regime has relied exclusively on violence for decades.

What is important to understand is that all the regimes supported by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are like that.

Russia is a prison state that can hold onto someone else's stolen land only because of the prisons and torture chambers it houses there.

It is no secret that during the last 3 years the aggressor country Russia has spread these practices to all other occupied territories. Atrocities increased in scale and brutality.

That is why we, Ukrainians, are so moved when we see Syrians coming out of Assad's prisons and torture chambers, Zelenskyi emphasized.

Putin is preparing for revenge

Assad and Putin are not just vassals and overlords. They are accomplices in violence. Dictators like Assad cannot survive without dictators like Putin. And Putin will try to take revenge for the fall of Assad.

According to the Ukrainian leader, against this background it is important to maintain unity and strength in order to fight back against regimes that sow only humiliation and leave behind only suffering, pain and ruins.

Zelensky draws attention to the fact that by helping Ukraine fight against the Russian dictatorship, the international community helps many other regions of the world.

There must be punishment for horrific atrocities and violations of human rights. In fact, only Putin and Assad deserve to be in prison, not the innocent people they have been imprisoning for years.

