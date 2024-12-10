Will try to take revenge. Zelensky warned about Putin's plans

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky publicly reacted to the fall of the Syrian dictator Bashar Assad's regime. The head of state said that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, will try to take revenge for the overthrow of his ally.
Points of attention
- Zelensky emphasizes the need for punishment for horrific atrocities, highlighting that dictators like Putin and Assad deserve to be in prison, not the innocent victims of their regimes.
- The events in Syria shed light on the brutal practices of regimes supported by Putin, emphasizing the importance of international support in fighting against such dictatorships.
- Zelensky's call for unity not only serves to confront Russian aggression but also aims to support regions worldwide suffering under oppressive regimes like those of Putin and Assad.
Zelensky commented on the events in Syria
The Ukrainian leader drew attention to the fact that the Assad regime has relied exclusively on violence for decades.
What is important to understand is that all the regimes supported by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are like that.
It is no secret that during the last 3 years the aggressor country Russia has spread these practices to all other occupied territories. Atrocities increased in scale and brutality.
Putin is preparing for revenge
According to the Ukrainian leader, against this background it is important to maintain unity and strength in order to fight back against regimes that sow only humiliation and leave behind only suffering, pain and ruins.
Zelensky draws attention to the fact that by helping Ukraine fight against the Russian dictatorship, the international community helps many other regions of the world.
