Russia does not suffer enough. The President of Lithuania made a new proposal

Lithuanian leader Gitanas Nauseda is calling on official Brussels to finally formulate a clearer policy towards Russia, especially sanctions, to stop its war of aggression against Ukraine.

Nauseda calls for increased pressure on Russia

With a statement on this matter, the President of Lithuania will speak at the Vilnius Conference on Foreign Policy and Security Policy.

In his opinion, the European Union should have a clearer policy towards Russia, but this is extremely difficult to do without the West's principled approach to economic relations with the aggressor country.

I really do not like this political navigation, when, on the one hand, we introduce sanctions, but on the other hand, we ourselves make more and more exceptions to this policy of sanctions. Gitanas Nauseda President of Lithuania

The politician also drew attention to the fact that the circumvention of sanctions is becoming more and more important for the interests of Western companies.

The sanctions policy against the Russian Federation is beginning to weaken

According to Nauseda, he began to notice that very specific interests of Western companies can be seen in the sanctions policy.

As long as business has such a huge influence on politics, the EU will not have a foreign policy with values and principles, the Lithuanian president warned. Share

Nauseda also added that currently the aggressor country Russia does not suffer enough because of its policy, as was believed and expected at the beginning of the war.

As you know, at that time the international community and allies of Ukraine still believed that sanctions would stop the war and the dictator Vladimir Putin.