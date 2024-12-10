Russia does not suffer enough. The President of Lithuania made a new proposal
Category
Economics
Publication date

Russia does not suffer enough. The President of Lithuania made a new proposal

Nauseda calls for increased pressure on Russia
Читати українською
Source:  LRT

Lithuanian leader Gitanas Nauseda is calling on official Brussels to finally formulate a clearer policy towards Russia, especially sanctions, to stop its war of aggression against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The President of Lithuania calls on the European Union to strengthen its sanctions policy against Russia.
  • Gitanas Nauseda warns about the need for clarity in relations with the aggressor country and shared his concern about Moscow's circumvention of sanctions.
  • Business interference in politics has negative consequences.

Nauseda calls for increased pressure on Russia

With a statement on this matter, the President of Lithuania will speak at the Vilnius Conference on Foreign Policy and Security Policy.

In his opinion, the European Union should have a clearer policy towards Russia, but this is extremely difficult to do without the West's principled approach to economic relations with the aggressor country.

I really do not like this political navigation, when, on the one hand, we introduce sanctions, but on the other hand, we ourselves make more and more exceptions to this policy of sanctions.

Gitanas Nauseda

Gitanas Nauseda

President of Lithuania

The politician also drew attention to the fact that the circumvention of sanctions is becoming more and more important for the interests of Western companies.

The sanctions policy against the Russian Federation is beginning to weaken

According to Nauseda, he began to notice that very specific interests of Western companies can be seen in the sanctions policy.

As long as business has such a huge influence on politics, the EU will not have a foreign policy with values and principles, the Lithuanian president warned.

Nauseda also added that currently the aggressor country Russia does not suffer enough because of its policy, as was believed and expected at the beginning of the war.

As you know, at that time the international community and allies of Ukraine still believed that sanctions would stop the war and the dictator Vladimir Putin.

I see that as time goes on, the tension of sanctions is getting weaker and weaker, and the exceptions and circumvention of sanctions are getting stronger and stronger.

Gitanas Nauseda

Gitanas Nauseda

President of Lithuania

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Federation used a convoy of aircraft for a large-scale retreat from Syria
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
The Russian Federation used a convoy of aircraft for a large-scale retreat from Syria
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Under what conditions can Ukraine receive Taurus missiles — the answer of the candidate for chancellor of Germany
Under what conditions can Ukraine receive Taurus missiles — the answer of the candidate for chancellor of Germany

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?