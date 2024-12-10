Lithuanian leader Gitanas Nauseda is calling on official Brussels to finally formulate a clearer policy towards Russia, especially sanctions, to stop its war of aggression against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The President of Lithuania calls on the European Union to strengthen its sanctions policy against Russia.
- Gitanas Nauseda warns about the need for clarity in relations with the aggressor country and shared his concern about Moscow's circumvention of sanctions.
- Business interference in politics has negative consequences.
Nauseda calls for increased pressure on Russia
With a statement on this matter, the President of Lithuania will speak at the Vilnius Conference on Foreign Policy and Security Policy.
In his opinion, the European Union should have a clearer policy towards Russia, but this is extremely difficult to do without the West's principled approach to economic relations with the aggressor country.
The politician also drew attention to the fact that the circumvention of sanctions is becoming more and more important for the interests of Western companies.
The sanctions policy against the Russian Federation is beginning to weaken
According to Nauseda, he began to notice that very specific interests of Western companies can be seen in the sanctions policy.
Nauseda also added that currently the aggressor country Russia does not suffer enough because of its policy, as was believed and expected at the beginning of the war.
As you know, at that time the international community and allies of Ukraine still believed that sanctions would stop the war and the dictator Vladimir Putin.
