The Russian Federation used a convoy of aircraft for a large-scale retreat from Syria

Russia has begun a large-scale withdrawal of its military contingents from Syria. For this purpose, the occupiers use military transport aircraft and ships that regularly operate along the "Khmeimim - Ulyanovsk" route.

As noted in the GUR, the Russians created a caravan of transport planes and ships to evacuate the military, equipment and weapons.

An-124 and Il-76MD aircraft deliver cargo to Ulyanovsk, Chkalovsky and Privolzhsky airfields from the Khmeimim airbase. At the same time, urgent dismantling of equipment and military facilities is being carried out in the port of Tartus.

Russian vessels are involved in the operation, including the dry cargo ship "Sparta II" and the large landing ship "Alexander Shabalin". The amphibious ships "Alexander Otrakovsky" and "Ivan Gren" accompanied by the frigates "Admiral Gorshkov" and "Admiral Golovko" also left for the Mediterranean Sea.

The GUR reports that several hundred Russian special forces have arrived in Tartus to ensure the retreat. At the same time, Russia is trying to reach an agreement with anti-government forces in Syria for a safe exit from the region.

It is noteworthy that Russian diplomacy has changed its tone, refraining from traditional statements about "terrorists" and demonstrating neutral rhetoric, the GUR reported.

The situation in the region remains tense. Discontent is growing among the Russian military because of the actions of the command, and one of the military bases is under siege.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the rapid fall of the Assad regime is accompanied by the evacuation of the Russian contingent from Syria.

After the loss of control over Damascus and the offensive of opposition forces in the provinces of Latakia, Hama and Tartus, the Russian military withdrew warships from the base in Tartus, which Assad handed over to Moscow as a guarantee of his security, GUR reports. Share

In particular, on December 8, the frigate "Admiral Hryhorovych" of the Black Sea Fleet of Russia and the cargo ship "Engineer Trubin" of the Northern Fleet left the Syrian port of Tartus in the Mediterranean Sea.

Russia is also transferring remnants of weapons and equipment by military aircraft from the Khmeimim air base, the intelligence agency adds.