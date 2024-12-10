The Russian Federation used a convoy of aircraft for a large-scale retreat from Syria

Russia has begun a large-scale withdrawal of its military contingents from Syria. For this purpose, the occupiers use military transport aircraft and ships that regularly operate along the "Khmeimim - Ulyanovsk" route.
How the Russians are withdrawing from Syria — data from the State Government
As noted in the GUR, the Russians created a caravan of transport planes and ships to evacuate the military, equipment and weapons.
An-124 and Il-76MD aircraft deliver cargo to Ulyanovsk, Chkalovsky and Privolzhsky airfields from the Khmeimim airbase. At the same time, urgent dismantling of equipment and military facilities is being carried out in the port of Tartus.
The GUR reports that several hundred Russian special forces have arrived in Tartus to ensure the retreat. At the same time, Russia is trying to reach an agreement with anti-government forces in Syria for a safe exit from the region.
The situation in the region remains tense. Discontent is growing among the Russian military because of the actions of the command, and one of the military bases is under siege.
The Russians withdraw ships and transfer weapons from Syria
According to Ukrainian intelligence, the rapid fall of the Assad regime is accompanied by the evacuation of the Russian contingent from Syria.
In particular, on December 8, the frigate "Admiral Hryhorovych" of the Black Sea Fleet of Russia and the cargo ship "Engineer Trubin" of the Northern Fleet left the Syrian port of Tartus in the Mediterranean Sea.
It will be recalled that on December 8, the Syrian rebels announced the liberation of the capital of Syria, the city of Damascus. Dictator Assad fled.
