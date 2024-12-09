Austin warned about the danger to the whole world against the background of the events in Syria

The international terrorist organization "Islamic State" (ISIS) can take advantage of the overthrow of the regime of dictator Bashar al-Assad in Syria. This was stated by the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin.

Austin predicted ISIS activity because of events in Syria

According to him, the overthrow of the regime in Syria is a surprise for "the entire international community", but ISIS can take advantage of this situation.

I think everyone expected to see much stiffer resistance from Assad's forces. From the perspective of what has happened, of course, as the situation develops, there is a possibility that groups in the region, such as ISIS, may try to take advantage of this opportunity and re-establish their potential. Lloyd Austin US Secretary of Defense

He also mentioned the US strikes against Islamic State targets, clarifying that Washington is "still evaluating the results" but expects them to be "fairly successful".

The fall of the Assad regime in Syria

Recently, large-scale fighting began in Syria between the rebels of the Islamist group "Hayat Tahrir al-Sham", the units of the Syrian National Army and the army of the dictator Bashar Assad.

The main goal of the rebels was the overthrow of the Assad regime, as well as "the construction of a new Syria."

The other day, Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad decided to hand over power because he, with the support of Russia and Iran, was unable to fight against numerous rebels. His whereabouts are now unknown. There are versions that he may be in Moscow.