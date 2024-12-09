Austin warned about the danger to the whole world against the background of the events in Syria
Austin
Читати українською
Source:  CNN

The international terrorist organization "Islamic State" (ISIS) can take advantage of the overthrow of the regime of dictator Bashar al-Assad in Syria. This was stated by the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin.

  • The downfall of the Assad regime in Syria poses a threat of ISIS resurgence, as warned by Lloyd Austin of the Pentagon.
  • The leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham may assume power in Syria, following the capture of Damascus, raising concerns about the country's future leadership.
  • The US is actively conducting strikes against ISIS targets and closely monitoring the developments in Syria to assess their impact and effectiveness.
  • The unexpected overthrow of the Assad regime has created opportunities for terrorist groups like ISIS to exploit the situation for their benefit.
  • The ongoing conflict in Syria highlights the complexities of the region, with uncertainty surrounding the fate of Bashar al-Assad and the future of the country.

Austin predicted ISIS activity because of events in Syria

According to him, the overthrow of the regime in Syria is a surprise for "the entire international community", but ISIS can take advantage of this situation.

I think everyone expected to see much stiffer resistance from Assad's forces. From the perspective of what has happened, of course, as the situation develops, there is a possibility that groups in the region, such as ISIS, may try to take advantage of this opportunity and re-establish their potential.

He also mentioned the US strikes against Islamic State targets, clarifying that Washington is "still evaluating the results" but expects them to be "fairly successful".

The fall of the Assad regime in Syria

Recently, large-scale fighting began in Syria between the rebels of the Islamist group "Hayat Tahrir al-Sham", the units of the Syrian National Army and the army of the dictator Bashar Assad.

The main goal of the rebels was the overthrow of the Assad regime, as well as "the construction of a new Syria."

The other day, Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad decided to hand over power because he, with the support of Russia and Iran, was unable to fight against numerous rebels. His whereabouts are now unknown. There are versions that he may be in Moscow.

The capital of Syria, Damascus, was taken under the control of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham organization. It is expected that its leader, Abu Muhammad al-Julan, may become the new leader of Syria.

