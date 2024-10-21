This is a war for the future of the world. Austin emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Austin
At stake in Ukraine's war for freedom is the future of Europe, NATO and the security of the United States, so they are aware of the price that will have to be paid in case of capitulation to Russia.

Points of attention

  • The war in Ukraine is crucial for the future of Europe, NATO, and global security, with implications that extend to the United States.
  • The US plays a significant role in supporting Ukraine through military aid and joint efforts with allies to secure victory and peace.
  • US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin underscores the importance of standing against aggression and the price of surrender.
  • The results of Ukraine's fight for freedom will shape the trajectory of global security in the 21st century, highlighting the stakes for Europe, NATO, and America.
  • Recent discussions between US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin and President Zelenskyi of Ukraine emphasize the focus on enhancing defense capabilities and military aid to deter Russian aggression.

This is the war for global security of the 21st century — Austin

The results of Ukraine's struggle for freedom will help determine the trajectory of global security in the 21st century. The future of Europe is at stake. NATO's power is at stake. And America's security is at risk.

This was stated by US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin at a speech at the Diplomatic Academy of Ukraine in Kyiv.

Austin recalled that the US government has taken urgent measures, and since April 2022 it has convened the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine 24 times, in which Germany alone has provided military aid worth about $31 billion. And 13 countries are forming an initiative to increase industrial production for Ukraine's needs.

I am proud to remind you that the United States is also playing its part. Since February 2022, my country has allocated more than $58 billion for security assistance to Ukraine. We delivered two Patriot batteries and dozens of other air defense systems. We provided 24 HIMARS missile systems, thousands of armored vehicles and drones, and millions of artillery shells and other critical munitions.

Lloyd Austin

Lloyd Austin

US Secretary of Defense

The minister assured that America and its allies realize that "in the face of aggression, the price of principle is always lower than the price of surrender."

Zelensky met with Austin in Kyiv

US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on October 21, where, in particular, he announced a new military aid package worth 400 million dollars.

With President Volodymyr Zelensky, the head of the Pentagon discussed the possibilities of air defense of Ukraine, preparations for the winter period and the expansion of the use of long-range weapons against Russian military facilities.

We discussed the most important defense priorities, in particular, the air defense capabilities of Ukraine, preparations for the winter period, and the expansion of the use of long-range weapons against Russian military facilities. In addition, we focused on efforts to increase the production of attack drones, cruise missiles, artillery shells and air defense systems, — Zelensky said.

