The USA provided Ukraine with a new package of military aid worth 400 million dollars

At a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyi in Kyiv, US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin announced the allocation of a military aid package to Ukraine.

What is known about the new US aid package to Ukraine

Under the leadership of Joe Biden, the United States continues to increase this support for Ukraine. Today I want to announce the allocation of the presidential aid package of 400 million dollars for ammunition, military equipment and weapons for Ukraine. Lloyd Austin US Secretary of Defense

What is included in the new aid package is currently unknown.

We will remind, on October 21, US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin arrived in Kyiv to hold meetings with President Zelenskyi and Defense Minister Umerov.

Biden announced a new aid package for Ukraine

On October 16, American leader Joe Biden announced a new package for the Armed Forces following negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The package includes:

air defense equipment,

air-to-ground ammunition,

armored vehicles,

"critical ammunition".

The White House also assured that Ukraine will receive additional weapons from the US in the coming months, including:

hundreds of air defense interceptors,

dozens of tactical air defense systems,

additional artillery systems,

a significant amount of ammunition,

hundreds of armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles,

thousands of armored vehicles.

In turn, Zelenskyi informed Biden about the Victory Plan for Ukraine. And the leaders instructed their teams to consult on the next steps.

At the same time, the head of the Ukrainian state wrote after the negotiations with Biden that he was grateful to him, both parties of Congress and the American people for the new package, which "included new air defense systems and long-range weapons."

It is also known that the USA is ready to provide Ukraine with up to 20 billion dollars as part of the G7 loan, which will be repaid from the profits from frozen Russian assets.