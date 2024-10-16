Biden announced a new aid package for Ukraine. What went in there

On October 16, US President Joe Biden announced another package of military aid to Ukraine. Armament with a total value of 425 million dollars entered there.
Points of attention
- US President Joe Biden announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth 425 million dollars, including air defense equipment, armored vehicles, and ammunition.
- The aid from the USA aims to improve Ukraine's defense capabilities and includes critical munitions and new air defense systems.
- The package also includes hundreds of air defense interceptors, tactical air defense systems, artillery systems, armored vehicles, and infantry fighting vehicles among other supplies.
- The new aid package is part of ongoing support from the USA to Ukraine, with previous packages totaling billions of dollars and including advanced weaponry like Joint Stand-off Weapon (JSOW) cruise bombs.
- Ukrainian President Zelenskyi and President Biden discussed the Victory Plan for Ukraine and instructed their teams to consult on further steps, showing a strong partnership between the two countries.
The USA will provide Ukraine with a new package of military aid
As noted in the White House, the American leader announced a new package for the Armed Forces based on the results of negotiations with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi.
The package includes:
air defense equipment,
air-to-ground ammunition,
armored vehicles,
"critical ammunition".
The White House also assured that Ukraine will receive additional weapons from the United States in the coming months, including:
hundreds of air defense interceptors,
dozens of tactical air defense systems,
additional artillery systems,
a significant amount of ammunition,
hundreds of armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles,
thousands of armored vehicles.
In his turn, Zelensky informed Biden about the Victory Plan for Ukraine. And the leaders instructed their teams to consult on the next steps.
Aid to Ukraine from the USA
At the end of September, the USA announced two new packages of military aid to Ukraine in one day.
The first included weapons worth 375 million dollars, which will be provided to Ukrainian defenders from American stocks.
At the same time, the second package was allocated within the framework of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), in this case weapons will be purchased from industry. The cost of the package was 2.4 billion dollars.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-