Ukraine's victory plan. Blinken announced the next steps of the US
Category
Politics
Publication date

Ukraine's victory plan. Blinken announced the next steps of the US

Ukraine's victory plan. Blinken announced the next steps of the US
Читати українською
Source:  Voice of America

According to the head of the State Department, Anthony Blinken, the American authorities will now carefully study and analyze the plan for the victory of Ukraine, which was recently presented by Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

Points of attention

  • Joe Biden's team is considering possible additional actions to help Ukraine.
  • The victory plan includes security guarantees from Western countries, continued offensive on Russian positions, request for modern weapons and international financial assistance.
  • Maintaining US support for Ukraine is very important right now.

The US is carefully studying Zelensky's "victory plan"

Journalists asked the head of American diplomacy what chance Ukraine has in the future of obtaining permission to use Western weapons for long-range strikes on military facilities of the Russian Federation.

According to Anthony Blinken, Joe Biden's team and Ukrainian allies are currently studying the details of this plan.

In addition, official Washington is already considering "additional actions" to help the Ukrainians achieve victory.

We are studying this very carefully, including what we or other partners of Ukraine should do, if necessary, additional actions to help them achieve this success, — emphasized the head of the State Department.

Anthony Blinken recalled that the head of the White House "very clearly stated that he is committed to the success of Ukraine."

What's more, Joe Biden wants to know for sure that Kyiv has everything he needs for an effective defense.

I've said it many times and I'll say it again, every step of the way we've adapted and adapted to the needs, and I'm sure we'll continue to do so.

Anthony Blinken

Anthony Blinken

Head of the US State Department

What is important to know about Ukraine's victory plan

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyi has already presented the victory plan to US President Joe Biden, as well as Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris.

The plan consists of four key points.

  • the first — security guarantees from Western countries, similar to the mutual defense pact within NATO;

  • the second — the continuation of the offensive on the Kursk region of Russia to strengthen Ukraine's position in the negotiations;

  • the third is a request for specific modern weapons;

  • the fourth is international financial assistance for the recovery of the Ukrainian economy, which suffered from the war."

In addition, it is emphasized that it is important for Ukraine to maintain the support of the USA, especially in view of the possible return of Donald Trump to power.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia can attack the USA. What American intelligence warned Biden about
Biden
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Borrell responded harshly to Trump's rebuke of Ukraine
Trump once again angered the EU authorities
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Unexpected decisions are possible. How will the situation around Ugledar develop
Ugledar is an extremely important settlement

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?