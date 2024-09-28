Ukraine's victory plan. Blinken announced the next steps of the US

According to the head of the State Department, Anthony Blinken, the American authorities will now carefully study and analyze the plan for the victory of Ukraine, which was recently presented by Volodymyr Zelenskyi.
Journalists asked the head of American diplomacy what chance Ukraine has in the future of obtaining permission to use Western weapons for long-range strikes on military facilities of the Russian Federation.
According to Anthony Blinken, Joe Biden's team and Ukrainian allies are currently studying the details of this plan.
In addition, official Washington is already considering "additional actions" to help the Ukrainians achieve victory.
Anthony Blinken recalled that the head of the White House "very clearly stated that he is committed to the success of Ukraine."
What's more, Joe Biden wants to know for sure that Kyiv has everything he needs for an effective defense.
What is important to know about Ukraine's victory plan
Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyi has already presented the victory plan to US President Joe Biden, as well as Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris.
The plan consists of four key points.
the first — security guarantees from Western countries, similar to the mutual defense pact within NATO;
the second — the continuation of the offensive on the Kursk region of Russia to strengthen Ukraine's position in the negotiations;
the third is a request for specific modern weapons;
the fourth is international financial assistance for the recovery of the Ukrainian economy, which suffered from the war."
In addition, it is emphasized that it is important for Ukraine to maintain the support of the USA, especially in view of the possible return of Donald Trump to power.
