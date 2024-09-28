Unexpected decisions are possible. How will the situation around Ugledar develop

As of today, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are trying to predict the further actions of the Russian army regarding the offensive on Vugledar and decide what to do next. This was stated by the General of the Army of Ukraine Mykola Malomuzh.

Ugledar is an extremely important settlement

Mykola Malomuzh draws attention to the fact that this city is a really important logistical and defense center, which has a tactical significance for Ukrainian soldiers.

According to the general, it is about the probable offensive of the Russian army in the direction of Donbass, as well as the maintenance of a logistical route to support the groups of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia.

This is an alternative route to Crimea, in the case of the destruction of the Crimean bridge and ferry crossings. It can be one of the alternatives, along with the one that goes from Mariupol to Tokmak, i.e. directly through the Zaporizhzhia region, he explained.

Mykola Malomuzh emphasized that, as of today, the Russian invaders are doing everything possible to surround the 72nd brigade and a number of other Ukrainian units in Vugledar.

What is known about the 2 scenarios of the battle for Ugledar

The first and main thing that the command considers is to strike from the flanks of the enemy, who enters from different sides of Ugledar. This can very effectively devalue his perspective. This is the format that will ensure that the Armed Forces of Ukraine unlock the possibilities of the enemy's actions, the encirclement of Ugledar, the general explained.

As for the possibility of withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the surrounded city, such an option is indeed possible.

Despite this, the Defense Forces of Ukraine will take up defensive positions in the new defense sectors behind Ugledar and will continue to destroy the Russian invaders there.

According to Malomuzha, this is the second scenario.