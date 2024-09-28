Unexpected decisions are possible. How will the situation around Ugledar develop

As of today, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are trying to predict the further actions of the Russian army regarding the offensive on Vugledar and decide what to do next. This was stated by the General of the Army of Ukraine Mykola Malomuzh.
Ugledar is an extremely important settlement
Mykola Malomuzh draws attention to the fact that this city is a really important logistical and defense center, which has a tactical significance for Ukrainian soldiers.
According to the general, it is about the probable offensive of the Russian army in the direction of Donbass, as well as the maintenance of a logistical route to support the groups of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia.
Mykola Malomuzh emphasized that, as of today, the Russian invaders are doing everything possible to surround the 72nd brigade and a number of other Ukrainian units in Vugledar.
What is known about the 2 scenarios of the battle for Ugledar
As for the possibility of withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the surrounded city, such an option is indeed possible.
Despite this, the Defense Forces of Ukraine will take up defensive positions in the new defense sectors behind Ugledar and will continue to destroy the Russian invaders there.
According to Malomuzha, this is the second scenario.
