Unexpected decisions are possible. How will the situation around Ugledar develop
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Unexpected decisions are possible. How will the situation around Ugledar develop

Ugledar is an extremely important settlement
Читати українською
Source:  Espresso

As of today, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are trying to predict the further actions of the Russian army regarding the offensive on Vugledar and decide what to do next. This was stated by the General of the Army of Ukraine Mykola Malomuzh.

Points of attention

  • The city of Vugledar plays an important role in logistics for Ukrainian troops.
  • Currently, two scenarios are being considered for the Battle of Ugledar.
  • The Defense Forces of Ukraine are ready for unexpected decisions that shock the enemy.

Ugledar is an extremely important settlement

Mykola Malomuzh draws attention to the fact that this city is a really important logistical and defense center, which has a tactical significance for Ukrainian soldiers.

According to the general, it is about the probable offensive of the Russian army in the direction of Donbass, as well as the maintenance of a logistical route to support the groups of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia.

This is an alternative route to Crimea, in the case of the destruction of the Crimean bridge and ferry crossings. It can be one of the alternatives, along with the one that goes from Mariupol to Tokmak, i.e. directly through the Zaporizhzhia region, he explained.

Mykola Malomuzh emphasized that, as of today, the Russian invaders are doing everything possible to surround the 72nd brigade and a number of other Ukrainian units in Vugledar.

What is known about the 2 scenarios of the battle for Ugledar

The first and main thing that the command considers is to strike from the flanks of the enemy, who enters from different sides of Ugledar. This can very effectively devalue his perspective. This is the format that will ensure that the Armed Forces of Ukraine unlock the possibilities of the enemy's actions, the encirclement of Ugledar, the general explained.

As for the possibility of withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the surrounded city, such an option is indeed possible.

Despite this, the Defense Forces of Ukraine will take up defensive positions in the new defense sectors behind Ugledar and will continue to destroy the Russian invaders there.

According to Malomuzha, this is the second scenario.

As long as we consider that the Ugledar is standing, we are ready for the operation. The command does not reveal the essence of the operation, and this is correct. Perhaps there will be an unexpected decision for the enemy in this sector. We hope that we will hold our positions and be able to launch counterattacks against the advancing enemy forces, the general added.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army again suffered large-scale losses at the front: photos and video
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of September 28, 2024
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked a hospital in Sumy twice ― there were casualties
Sumy OVA
The attack of the Russian Federation on Suma — what is known
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Borrell responded harshly to Trump's rebuke of Ukraine
Trump once again angered the EU authorities

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?