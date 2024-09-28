The Russian army again suffered large-scale losses at the front: photos and video

Only during the past day, the Ukrainian defenders managed to eliminate almost 1,500 Russian invaders in different directions of the front. The enemy also lost dozens of armored combat vehicles and artillery systems.

Losses of the Russian army as of September 28, 2024

The total combat losses of the enemy approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 650,640 (+1,470) people,

tanks /nks — 8860 (+14) units,

armored combat vehicles — 17,438 (+42) units,

artillery systems — 18,733 (+55) units,

MLRS — 1203 (+4) units,

air defense equipment — 961 (+0) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level — 16093 (+62),

cruise missiles — 2610 (+2),

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 25411 (+0) units,

special equipment — 3291 (+99)

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The situation at the front on September 27-28

As reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 180 combat clashes took place between Ukrainian defenders and Russian occupiers during the past 24 hours.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Thus, on September 27, the enemy launched six missile strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using nine missiles, as well as 74 airstrikes, in particular, dropping 118 anti-aircraft missiles.

Moreover, the Russian army carried out 5,081 shellings.

Aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine made six strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and anti-aircraft defenses of the enemy, destroyed two command posts, and also hit two artillery systems.