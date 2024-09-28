The Russian army again suffered large-scale losses at the front: photos and video
The Russian army again suffered large-scale losses at the front: photos and video

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of September 28, 2024
Only during the past day, the Ukrainian defenders managed to eliminate almost 1,500 Russian invaders in different directions of the front. The enemy also lost dozens of armored combat vehicles and artillery systems.

  • Russia lost about 650,640 of its soldiers in the war against Ukraine;
  • The defense forces of Ukraine delivered effective strikes against the positions of the Russian army, destroying the enemy's command posts and artillery systems.
  • Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled the attacks of the Russian army in different directions of the front.

Losses of the Russian army as of September 28, 2024

The total combat losses of the enemy approximately amounted to:

  • personnel — about 650,640 (+1,470) people,

  • tanks /nks — 8860 (+14) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 17,438 (+42) units,

  • artillery systems — 18,733 (+55) units,

  • MLRS — 1203 (+4) units,

  • air defense equipment — 961 (+0) units,

  • aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 328 (+0) units,

  • UAVs of operational-tactical level — 16093 (+62),

  • cruise missiles — 2610 (+2),

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 25411 (+0) units,

  • special equipment — 3291 (+99)

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The situation at the front on September 27-28

As reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 180 combat clashes took place between Ukrainian defenders and Russian occupiers during the past 24 hours.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Thus, on September 27, the enemy launched six missile strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using nine missiles, as well as 74 airstrikes, in particular, dropping 118 anti-aircraft missiles.

Moreover, the Russian army carried out 5,081 shellings.

Aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine made six strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and anti-aircraft defenses of the enemy, destroyed two command posts, and also hit two artillery systems.

  • 6 assaults by the Russian army were recorded in the Kharkiv direction;

  • In the Kupyan direction, the enemy tried to break through 19 times;

  • There were 16 attacks in the Lyman direction, which the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled;

  • In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked nine times in the districts of Hryhorivka, Predtechyny, Chasovoy Yar, Bila Hora and Stupochky.

  • In the Toretsk direction, the Russian army stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 7 times;

  • In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 28 attacks;

  • In the Vremivsk direction, the Russians tried 13 times to break through near Vugledar, Bogoyavlenka, Vodyanny, and Katerynivka:

  • 3 enemy attacks were recorded in the Orihiv and Gulyaipil directions;

  • In the Dnieper direction, the occupiers were repulsed again and retreated.

