Secret meeting regarding Ukraine. Where and when it will take place

American leader Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will hold talks in Germany on strengthening support for Ukraine.

What is known about the meeting of allies of Ukraine in Germany

As of today, these negotiations are being organized in secret, but they may still be announced later.

According to the latest data, the head of the White House will arrive on an official visit to Germany on October 10 and will stay there for at least 2 days.

Olaf Scholz's team also intends to invite French leader Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Germany.

As the journalists managed to find out, the meeting in the so-called "four" format will primarily concern strengthening support for Ukraine.

In addition, it is emphasized that Biden plans to visit the US military base in Ramstein.

This will be the second visit to Germany by the current US president while in office, but the first state visit. Biden made his first bilateral visit to Germany as US president in 2022 for the G7 summit in Elmau, Bavaria.

Biden pointed to one of Putin's main defeats

The head of the White House, Joe Biden, drew attention to the fact that the master plan of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin against Ukraine did not work.

Moreover, he promised that the US would support the Ukrainian people until they regained a just peace.

There is good news, which is that Putin's war has failed in its main objective. He intended to destroy Ukraine, but Ukraine is still free. He wanted to weaken NATO, but the Alliance is bigger, stronger, more united than ever before. Joe Biden President of the USA

In addition, the American leader emphasized that currently the international community has no right to weaken support for Ukraine.