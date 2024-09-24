Secret meeting regarding Ukraine. Where and when it will take place

American leader Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will hold talks in Germany on strengthening support for Ukraine.
What is known about the meeting of allies of Ukraine in Germany
As of today, these negotiations are being organized in secret, but they may still be announced later.
According to the latest data, the head of the White House will arrive on an official visit to Germany on October 10 and will stay there for at least 2 days.
Olaf Scholz's team also intends to invite French leader Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Germany.
As the journalists managed to find out, the meeting in the so-called "four" format will primarily concern strengthening support for Ukraine.
In addition, it is emphasized that Biden plans to visit the US military base in Ramstein.
Biden pointed to one of Putin's main defeats
The head of the White House, Joe Biden, drew attention to the fact that the master plan of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin against Ukraine did not work.
Moreover, he promised that the US would support the Ukrainian people until they regained a just peace.
In addition, the American leader emphasized that currently the international community has no right to weaken support for Ukraine.
