MFA of Ukraine reacted to the scandalous statement of the president of the Czech Republic

Ukrainian diplomats denied the statement of the leader of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, that the end of the war may involve the preservation of part of the Ukrainian territory under occupation.

Ukraine rejected the assumption of the president of the Czech Republic

The team of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminds that Ukraine is focused on the "peace formula", which specifies the demand for "withdrawal of Russian occupation troops from the sovereign territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders".

We emphasize that there can be no half-hearted solutions when it comes to human lives, freedom, common values, justice for Russian crimes, restoration of international peace and security. In this context, temporary solutions will not restore full-fledged peace, but will only postpone the war, — emphasizes the press service of the Ukrainian diplomatic service. Share

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs once again calls on the international community to unite to implement the "peace formula" and put pressure on Russia.

Diplomats draw attention to the fact that the world must force the aggressor country to a just peace, liberation of the territories of Ukraine and respect for international law.

This is a realistic scenario, which we are able to implement with joint efforts, the department said in a statement. Share

What Pavel said about Ukraine

According to Czech leader Petr Pavel, the Ukrainian people and their allies need to temporarily come to terms with the Russian occupation of part of the country.

He drew attention to the fact that Russian-friendly populist leaders, such as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, are undermining European unity through war, and conflict fatigue is "growing everywhere."

Ukraine "will have to be realistic" about its prospects of returning the territories occupied by Russia, Pavel said in an interview. Share

According to the president of the Czech Republic, the most likely outcome of the war (Russia against Ukraine — ed.) will be that part of the Ukrainian territory will temporarily be under Russian occupation.