MFA of Ukraine reacted to the scandalous statement of the president of the Czech Republic

Ukrainian diplomats denied the statement of the leader of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, that the end of the war may involve the preservation of part of the Ukrainian territory under occupation.
Ukraine rejected the assumption of the president of the Czech Republic
The team of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminds that Ukraine is focused on the "peace formula", which specifies the demand for "withdrawal of Russian occupation troops from the sovereign territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders".
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs once again calls on the international community to unite to implement the "peace formula" and put pressure on Russia.
Diplomats draw attention to the fact that the world must force the aggressor country to a just peace, liberation of the territories of Ukraine and respect for international law.
What Pavel said about Ukraine
According to Czech leader Petr Pavel, the Ukrainian people and their allies need to temporarily come to terms with the Russian occupation of part of the country.
He drew attention to the fact that Russian-friendly populist leaders, such as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, are undermining European unity through war, and conflict fatigue is "growing everywhere."
According to the president of the Czech Republic, the most likely outcome of the war (Russia against Ukraine — ed.) will be that part of the Ukrainian territory will temporarily be under Russian occupation.
He also speculated that this "temporary thing" could last for years.
