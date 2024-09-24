There is good news. Biden addressed Ukrainians and the whole world

American leader Joe Biden said that the master plan of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin against Ukraine did not work. In addition, he promised that the United States will support the Ukrainian people until they regain a just peace.
Points of attention
- Biden drew attention to Putin's main defeat during the war with Ukraine.
- The American president expressed confidence in supporting Ukraine to achieve just peace in accordance with the UN Charter.
- Biden's speech took place against the background of Volodymyr Zelenskyi's visit to the USA.
The USA will not give up its support for Ukraine
The head of the White House made a statement in this regard at the UN General Assembly.
Biden drew attention to the fact that after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the American people decided not to stand aside and, together with allies and partners, united to support Kyiv.
According to the American leader, the international community has no right to weaken support for Ukraine.
Biden warned Americans about a fateful choice
The head of the White House said that the American people now have a serious choice.
In addition, the US president promised that the United States will not weaken its support for Ukraine until it achieves a just and lasting peace in accordance with the UN Charter.
It is important to understand that the speech of the American president took place at the moment when Volodymyr Zelenskyi arrived in the USA to present his "victory plan" to Biden.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-