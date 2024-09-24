There is good news. Biden addressed Ukrainians and the whole world

American leader Joe Biden said that the master plan of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin against Ukraine did not work. In addition, he promised that the United States will support the Ukrainian people until they regain a just peace.

The USA will not give up its support for Ukraine

The head of the White House made a statement in this regard at the UN General Assembly.

Biden drew attention to the fact that after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the American people decided not to stand aside and, together with allies and partners, united to support Kyiv.

There is good news, which is that Putin's war has failed in its main objective. He intended to destroy Ukraine, but Ukraine is still free. He wanted to weaken NATO, but the Alliance is bigger, stronger, more united than ever before. Joe Biden President of the USA

According to the American leader, the international community has no right to weaken support for Ukraine.

Biden warned Americans about a fateful choice

The head of the White House said that the American people now have a serious choice.

Will we maintain our support to help Ukraine win the war and preserve its freedom? Shall we retreat and allow a new round of aggression and the destruction of an entire nation? I know my answer. We cannot afford "fatigue". We cannot turn away, Joe Biden stressed. Share

In addition, the US president promised that the United States will not weaken its support for Ukraine until it achieves a just and lasting peace in accordance with the UN Charter.