Time has come. The Republicans presented Biden with an irrevocable demand regarding Ukraine
Time has come. The Republicans presented Biden with an irrevocable demand regarding Ukraine

Source:  online.ua

A group of Republicans in the US House of Representatives called on US leader Joe Biden and his team to cancel restrictions on Ukraine's use of US long-range weapons for strikes deep into Russian territory.

  • Republicans are calling on the Biden administration to support Ukraine and lift restrictions on the use of American weapons.
  • American congressmen do not want Russia to have a safe zone for strikes on the territory of Ukraine.
  • Recalling the failure of restarting relations with Russia in the past, the Republicans emphasize that the only decent way out of the war is the victory of Ukraine.

Republicans have made it clear that they are on the side of Ukraine

The initiators of the new appeal emphasized that they consider the restrictions introduced by the Biden-Harris administration to be meaningless.

In addition, the Republicans reminded that all this is happening against the background of a long-term slowdown in the provision of aid to Ukraine.

The time has long come for the administration to change course and lift the remaining restrictions on Ukraine's use of American weapons for legitimate military purposes on Russian territory, the members of Congress emphasized.

According to the Republicans, it is unacceptable that Russia still has a "protected zone" where it can safely keep its weapons and launch strikes on the territory of Ukraine from there.

They also noted that more than 200 potential targets still remain within ATACMS range.

Republicans urge the White House not to count on a "reset" of relations with the Russian Federation

Members of Congress once again noted that "fears of escalation" turned out to be meaningless, and the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine became a vivid confirmation of this.

Recent reports that the real reason for the administration's reluctance to lift restrictions is not to risk a future reset of relations with Russia are very alarming. The failure of the "reset" under Obama and Putin before Russia's invasion of Georgia in 2008 showed that Putin does not respond to appeasement and olive branches, the initiators of the appeal emphasized.

In their opinion, the only decent way out of this war is the final and indisputable victory of Ukraine.

According to Republicans, they are disappointed by reports in the media that the United States is dissuading Britain and France from a decision to lift "long-range" restrictions on the weapons they transfer.

