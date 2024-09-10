Biden and Starmer will hold fateful talks regarding Ukraine
US Department of State
Biden and Starmer
Already on September 13, American leader Joe Biden will hold a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. They intend to discuss allowing Ukraine to strike deep into Russia.

Points of attention

  • US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will discuss the possible granting of permission to Ukraine to strike deep into Russia.
  • The head of the State Department confirmed the transfer of Iranian missiles to Russia for use against Ukraine and noted the inevitability of new sanctions.
  • The Pentagon's position regarding Ukraine's attacks on Russia has not changed yet.

Ukraine can still get permission from the United States and Britain

This was announced by the head of the State Department, Anthony Blinken, during a press conference with the head of the British Foreign Ministry, David Lammy.

Joe Biden will discuss granting Ukraine permission for long-range strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday

Anthony Blinken

Anthony Blinken

Head of the US State Department

Despite this, the American diplomat did not specify whether the head of the White House has changed his position regarding the task of striking deep into Russia.

David Lammy also did not explain what can be expected from the Prime Minister of Great Britain this time.

Anthony Blinken only officially confirmed that Iran did transfer ballistic missiles to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine.

According to the head of the State Department, after this decision, new sanctions against Tehran are inevitable.

The diplomat also noted that he and Lemmy will visit Kyiv together on September 11.

Why the Pentagon is against granting permission to Ukraine

As mentioned earlier, in recent weeks Ukraine has increasingly called on its allies to lift all restrictions on their long-range weapons strikes against Russia.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi's team emphasizes that this will finally make it possible to hit the planes from which the Russian invaders launch cruise missiles and guided aerial bombs.

Responding to calls from Kyiv, the head of the US Department of Defense, Lloyd Austin, began to argue that any means, including long-range missiles, are not decisive for a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Ukraine has its own powerful enough means to hit targets located far beyond the range of ATACMS or even Storm Shadow," Austin said and recalled long-range drones.

