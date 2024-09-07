Sharp escalation of the war. The USA is sounding the alarm because of Iran's decision regarding the Russia

Official Washington emphasized that Iran's supply of ballistic missiles to Russia would mean a sharp escalation of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Iran ignores the warnings of the US and other allies of Ukraine

The statement on this occasion was made by the speaker of the National Security Council of the White House, Sean Savett.

He recalled that Shaty had publicly warned many times about deepening the security partnership between Russia and Iran since the very beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

We are alarmed by these reports. Any transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia will mean a sharp escalation of Iran's support for Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, he stressed. Share

According to another US official, official Washington is currently closely monitoring the potential transfer of Iranian missiles to Russia.

Despite this, Iranian authorities continue to deny and reject all accusations, saying that Tehran considers it inhumane to provide military aid to warring parties.

Iran continues to provide the Russian Federation with weapons for the war against Ukraine

The Reuters news agency was the first to report on the preparation of the transfer of ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia.

Journalists pay attention to what Fath-360 may be about.

Fath-360 (Photo: wikipedia.org)

What is important to understand is a system that launches ballistic missiles with a maximum range of 120 kilometers and a warhead weighing 150 kilograms.

Iran has already delivered short-range missiles to Russia, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing an unnamed American official.

Journalists have yet to find out their exact number.