The USA confirmed Russia's receipt of a batch of ballistic missiles from Iran

A US representative confirmed that the missiles were "finally delivered" from Iran to Russia. This is short-range ballistics.

Russia received a batch of ballistic missiles from Iran

This will give Moscow another powerful military tool to use in the war against Ukraine. Iran has again violated strict Western warnings not to provide those weapons to Moscow, according to U.S. and European officials.

The move comes as Russia has stepped up its missile attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, killing dozens of civilians in recent days. Washington has briefed allies on Iran's moves over the past few days, European officials said.

There was no immediate comment from Iran's mission to the United Nations in New York or the Russian embassy in Washington.

Russia has already received Iranian drones, which it used in Ukraine. The aggressor country is also using ammunition and missiles from North Korea to strike Ukraine.

The missile deliveries could also have implications for Iran's new government's hopes of reducing tensions with the West. The new president of the country, Masoud Pezeshkian, said that he hopes to improve the domestic economy by achieving the lifting of sanctions from Europe and the United States

Iran's military ties with Russia are largely controlled by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

In March 2024, the leaders of the G7 warned that they would introduce agreed sanctions against Iran if it transferred its missiles.

According to Western officials, the supply includes a couple of hundred short-range ballistic missiles. Iran has a variety of such weapons with a range of up to about 500 miles.

This is not the end, said a senior European official, noting that Iran is expected to continue supplying arms to Russia.

The delivery comes as Ukraine's air defenses are under serious challenge from Russian missile and drone strikes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi told Western officials gathered to discuss Ukraine's military needs on Friday at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

The world has enough air defense systems to prevent Russian terror from achieving results, and I urge you to be more active in this war with us for air defense, — Zelenskyy said.

What is known about Iran's intentions to transfer hundreds of ballistic missiles to Russia

Analysts emphasize that Ababil missiles, 3.7 m long and weighing 240 kg, are capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 86 km.

They exist in modifications with satellite and inertial control systems and have an additional optical-electronic guidance system immediately before hitting targets.