The USA confirmed Russia's receipt of a batch of ballistic missiles from Iran

A US representative confirmed that the missiles were "finally delivered" from Iran to Russia. This is short-range ballistics.
Points of attention
- A US representative confirmed the delivery of short-range ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia, enhancing Moscow's military capabilities in the conflict in Ukraine.
- Iran's supply of ballistic missiles to Russia defies strict Western sanctions and may hinder Ukraine's ability to counter Russian missile attacks.
- Iran's military ties with Russia, overseen by the Supreme Leader and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, could have significant implications for geopolitical developments in the region.
- The missile deliveries highlight Iran's intentions to enhance Russia's military arsenal, further complicating the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and potentially straining Iran's relations with the West.
- The transfer of Ababil missiles from Iran to Russia underscores the advancements in ballistic missile technology and the potential impact on the conflict dynamics in the region.
Russia received a batch of ballistic missiles from Iran
This will give Moscow another powerful military tool to use in the war against Ukraine. Iran has again violated strict Western warnings not to provide those weapons to Moscow, according to U.S. and European officials.
There was no immediate comment from Iran's mission to the United Nations in New York or the Russian embassy in Washington.
Russia has already received Iranian drones, which it used in Ukraine. The aggressor country is also using ammunition and missiles from North Korea to strike Ukraine.
The missile deliveries could also have implications for Iran's new government's hopes of reducing tensions with the West. The new president of the country, Masoud Pezeshkian, said that he hopes to improve the domestic economy by achieving the lifting of sanctions from Europe and the United States
In March 2024, the leaders of the G7 warned that they would introduce agreed sanctions against Iran if it transferred its missiles.
According to Western officials, the supply includes a couple of hundred short-range ballistic missiles. Iran has a variety of such weapons with a range of up to about 500 miles.
This is not the end, said a senior European official, noting that Iran is expected to continue supplying arms to Russia.
The delivery comes as Ukraine's air defenses are under serious challenge from Russian missile and drone strikes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi told Western officials gathered to discuss Ukraine's military needs on Friday at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
What is known about Iran's intentions to transfer hundreds of ballistic missiles to Russia
Analysts emphasize that Ababil missiles, 3.7 m long and weighing 240 kg, are capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 86 km.
They exist in modifications with satellite and inertial control systems and have an additional optical-electronic guidance system immediately before hitting targets.
It is also known that the launch of the rocket is carried out from transport-launch containers, which are grouped by 8 on one platform, — the authors of the material add.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-