Russia may receive hundreds of Fath-360 and Ababil ballistic missiles from Iran for use in a criminal war against Ukraine.

What is known about Iran's intentions to transfer hundreds of ballistic missiles to Russia

Analysts emphasize that Ababil missiles, 3.7 m long and weighing 240 kg, are capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 86 km.

They exist in modifications with satellite and inertial control systems and have an additional optical-electronic guidance system immediately before hitting targets.

It is also known that the launch of the rocket is carried out from transport-launch containers, which are grouped by 8 on one platform, - the authors of the material add. Share

Iranian missiles

Analysts also note that Iran hid the existence of these missiles until the last.

The name Ababil can also be used by new Iranian UAVs in reconnaissance and strike modifications.

What is known about the Iranian Fath-360 missiles

The Fath-360 missile, also known as the BM-120, was first shown by Iran only in 2021.

Analysts note that the length of this missile is 5.1 meters, and the diameter is 368 mm, the total weight is 787 kg, of which the weight of the warhead is 150 kg.

The missile is capable of reaching a speed of Mach 4 and hitting targets at a distance of up to 120 km.

The guidance system consists of an inertial system and satellite navigation.

Analysts emphasize that, most likely, this missile is a reduced version of the Fateh-110.

Visually, in addition to the size, which is sometimes difficult to distinguish in the photo, they differ in the tail feathers in the tail area.

At the same time, the Fath-360 launcher, which is already a tradition for Iran, is disguised as an ordinary civilian truck.

The main difference between the Fath-360, Ababil and the Fateh-110, Zolfagar is that the former are intended for direct use against targets on the front and in the near rear, while the latter are designed to attack targets in the deep rear.