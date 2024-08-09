Russia receives artillery shells from Iran for the war against Ukraine

It is not known what the volume of supplies of these munitions is, but this is not the first time that the fact that Iran transfers ammunition to the Russian Federation directly from the conveyor for use in the war against Ukraine has been recorded.

Iran manufactures artillery shells for Russia

Iran continues to supply the Russian army with artillery shells. New photos of Iranian copies of 130-mm OF-482M ammunition, which the Russian Federation uses in the Maryan area from its M-46 guns, have appeared on the Internet.

It should be said that Iranian 130-mm ammunition is quite rarely recorded in a photo or video, unlike shells from the DPRK.

When it comes to the supply of DPRK artillery ammunition to the Russian Federation, these are mainly deliveries "from stocks", while Iran actually sends shells from the assembly line — for example, the same 130-mm ammunition is marked with the year of manufacture 2024, batch 10. Share

This is not the first time that "fresh" Iranian-made ammunition has been spotted on the battlefield in the hands of the Russian occupiers.

For example, at the beginning of this year, an image of three 122-mm shells in the hands of the enemy — of their own production, as well as from North Korea and Iran — appeared on the Internet.

Iranian, Korean and Russian 130 mm shells

And while the Russian and Iranian projectiles were manufactured in 2023, the North Korean munition looked relatively old, with rust showing through on what was likely a repainted munition.

And if we are talking about ammunition from the DPRK, then earlier in the Russian Federation they complained about a systematic mass shortage of ammunition from North Korea.

As for the M-46 guns, which are used by the Russian army on the battlefield in Ukraine, at the beginning of the year, the Russians began deconserving these 130-mm guns from the 1950s, at the same time it was assumed that the Russian Federation would probably ask for ammunition for these guns in the DPRK

Russia will produce a "new" kamikaze drone

Russia's "Zavod Signal" has patented its drone, which visually resembles the Qasef kamikaze drone of Iranian development, which was already used by the Yemeni Houthis.

The patent provides that the Russian "Zavod Signal" will manufacture this drone by the method of plastic injection molding on a thermoplastic machine, the body elements will be connected to each other by vibration welding or a special glue, and then the finished elements of the drone's structure should be mounted on the power connecting pipe and the spar of the center plane made of carbon plastic .

It is most likely that we are talking about a specialized enterprise in the city of Ulyanovsk, which formally specializes in the production of assemblies and units for the aviation industry and the automotive industry. Share

At the beginning of January 2024, there were reports that the Russian "Zavod Signal" in Ulyanovsk intended to launch its own production of drones, for which they were going to attract local schoolchildren and students. The type of drones was not declared.