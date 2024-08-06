Iran asked the Russian Federation for radars and air defense systems for the war against Israel

Iran has requested modern air defense systems from Russia as it prepares for a possible war with Israel. Currently, it is known that the weapons are already being delivered.

Iran is preparing for war with Israel

Two Iranian officials familiar with military planning confirmed that Tehran had asked Russia to provide advanced radars and air defense equipment.

The newspaper noted that on August 5, ex-Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Serhii Shoigu arrived in Iran, where he met with the country's new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, as well as the commander of the Iranian armed forces, Brigadier General Mohammad Bagheri, who heads the planning of military strikes against Israel.

During the meeting, Pezeshkian said that Iran is determined to deepen relations with Russia as its strategic partner.

Russia is one of the countries that supported the Iranian people in difficult times, the country's new president said.

Pezeshkian also noted that Israel's "criminal actions" in the Gaza Strip and the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniya in Tehran last week "are clear examples of the violation of all international laws and regulations."

The joint positions of Iran and Russia "in promoting a multipolar world will certainly lead to greater global security and peace," the Iranian president said.

In response, Shoigu said that Russia is "ready for full cooperation with Iran on regional issues."

What preceded it

The day before, the head of the Foreign Ministry of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, in a conversation with Israel's foreign minister, Israel Katz, conveyed a warning from Iran about its readiness to attack Israel.

It was unofficially reported that the United States expects Iran to take revenge on Israel in connection with the assassination of one of the leaders of the Hamas group already on Monday or Tuesday.

The US has decided to send an aircraft carrier strike group, a fighter squadron and additional warships to the region.

Blinken emphasized that limiting the consequences of an attack by Iran and Hezbollah is the most effective way to prevent a large-scale war in the region.

We do not know the exact time of the attacks, but they may begin in the next 24-48 hours — that is, as early as Monday. The US is making efforts to break the cycle of escalation, trying to limit the attacks of Iran and "Hezbollah" as much as possible, and then restrain Israel's response, - the head of the US State Department notes.

One of the leaders of the Palestinian group Hamas, Ismail Gania, was killed in the morning of July 31 in the capital of Iran.