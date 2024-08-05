According to the head of the US State Department, Anthony Blinken, Iran and its controlled Lebanese Hezbollah may attack Israel as early as August 5.

What is known about the intention of Iran and Hezbollah to carry out an attack on Israel

According to the journalists of the publication, Blinken called a conference call to discuss the plan of action in the Middle East with partners from the Big Seven.

It is noted that on the eve of Iran's expected attack on Israel, the United States seeks to attract partners to increase diplomatic pressure on Tehran in order to mitigate the consequences of a possible attack.

Blinken emphasized that limiting the consequences of an attack by Iran and Hezbollah is the most effective way to prevent a large-scale war in the region.

We do not know the exact time of the attacks, but they may begin in the next 24-48 hours - that is, as early as Monday. The US is making efforts to break the cycle of escalation, trying to limit the attacks of Iran and "Hezbollah" as much as possible, and then restrain Israel's response, - the head of the US State Department notes. Share

In particular, Blinken appealed to the heads of foreign affairs of the G7 countries to put pressure on Iran and Hezbollah, as well as Israel, in order to avoid the consequences of a large-scale escalation.

Journalists of the publication, citing their own sources, emphasize that during a telephone conversation with the heads of foreign affairs of the G7 countries, Blinken looked disappointed, talking about the results of recent negotiations with Israel regarding the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip and a ceasefire.

The Secretary of State admitted that before the assassination in Tehran, the White House was "close to a breakthrough" and that "a deal is needed now more than ever."

Israel already declares rocket attacks by "Hezbollah"

According to the information of the Israeli military, on the night of August 5, the country's anti-aircraft defense worked in response to air targets launched in the direction of Israel from the Lebanese side.

"Several interceptors were launched at targets and were detected falling near Ayelet HaShahar," the IDF said in a statement. Share

Israel's army

The Israeli military added that as a result of shelling by the Iranian-controlled Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah, an Israeli officer and another soldier were moderately injured.

The injured servicemen were hospitalized.

In addition, there was a fire in the area as a result of the attack. Emergency services are engaged in extinguishing the fire.

What they say in Iran about the intention to attack Israel

In Iran, the request of the governments of European and other countries to abandon the planned attack on Israel was rejected.

Representatives of the Iranian authorities said that they do not care about the risk of escalating a large-scale war.

Western diplomats, as well as representatives of a number of Arab countries, tried to convince Iran that an attack on Israel would provoke retaliatory actions, and its refusal would give a chance to improve relations with the West.