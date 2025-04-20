Russian occupiers attacked an evacuation vehicle near Kostyantynivka with FPV drones — there are injured
Ukraine
Russian occupiers attacked an evacuation vehicle near Kostyantynivka with FPV drones — there are injured

Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On Easter, despite the announced ceasefire, the Russian army used FPV drones to attack an evacuation vehicle of the Proliska humanitarian mission, which was transporting a civilian couple from the village of Zorya near Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region.

  • Russian occupiers violated the Easter ceasefire by attacking an evacuation vehicle with FPV drones near Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region.
  • The Proliska humanitarian mission's evacuation vehicle was targeted, resulting in injuries to an employee and a civilian resident who were transported to the hospital.
  • The attack involved the use of drones with fragmentation ammunition, posing a serious threat to the safety of civilians during a humanitarian mission.

Russia attacked an evacuation vehicle near Kostyantynivka

"Proliska" employee Yevhen Tkachev said that he was taking a married couple from the village of Zorya, near Kostyantynivka. His car was followed by two cars with civilians who also volunteered to evacuate.

"This is the Easter truce," the man commented, pointing to the damaged car.

The car with the Proliska employee and two civilians was first attacked by a drone with fragmentation ammunition, and then two drones tried to hit the people.

Yevgeny Tkachev and a civilian were injured. She and her husband, who is stressed, are in the hospital.

