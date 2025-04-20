Russian occupiers attacked an evacuation vehicle near Kostyantynivka with FPV drones — there are injured

On Easter, despite the announced ceasefire, the Russian army used FPV drones to attack an evacuation vehicle of the Proliska humanitarian mission, which was transporting a civilian couple from the village of Zorya near Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region.

Russia attacked an evacuation vehicle near Kostyantynivka

"Proliska" employee Yevhen Tkachev said that he was taking a married couple from the village of Zorya, near Kostyantynivka. His car was followed by two cars with civilians who also volunteered to evacuate.

"This is the Easter truce," the man commented, pointing to the damaged car.

The car with the Proliska employee and two civilians was first attacked by a drone with fragmentation ammunition, and then two drones tried to hit the people.