The Russian army dropped aerial bombs on a residential quarter in Kostyantynivka — 6 people were injured

The Russian occupiers dropped an aerial bomb on the residential quarter of Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region. As a result of shelling, 6 civilians were injured.

The Russians dropped aerial bombs on residential buildings in Kostyantynivka

As noted, on November 20 at 10:00 p.m., the Russian invaders attacked Kostyantynivka.

Previously, the enemy dropped two FAB-250 aerial bombs with a UMPK module on the settlement. According to prosecutors, one of the FABs targeted a residential area.

Photo — t.me/Donetsk_obl_prokuratura

As a result of the attack, 5 women aged 18 to 75 and a 56-year-old man were injured, the prosecutor's office said.

As noted, at the time of the attack, people were in their homes.

The victims were diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries, shrapnel injuries, contusions and concussions. They were provided with qualified medical assistance, the prosecutor's office added.

10 facades of apartment buildings, a shop, a garage and a car were damaged.

Under the procedural leadership of the Kostyantyniv District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was started in criminal proceedings on the fact of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The Russian army attacked Ukraine with an intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time

According to the military, on the morning of November 21, 2024, between 05:00 and 07:00, Russian troops attacked the city of Dnipro (enterprises and critical infrastructure) with missiles of various types.

In particular, an intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation, an Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile from a MiG-31K fighter jet, seven Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers (launch area — Volgograd region) from the Tambov region. .

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, units of anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force destroyed six Kh-101 missiles. On other missiles — without significant consequences.

Information about victims and victims has not yet been received.