Russian occupiers fired at a post office in Donetsk region — one person was killed and one injured
Ukraine
Russian occupiers fired at a post office in Donetsk region — one person was killed and one injured

Oleksievo-Druzhkivka
Source:  Prosecutor's office of Donetsk region

Russian terrorists attacked a post office in the Donetsk region on October 24. As a result of the enemy attack, there are dead and wounded.

  • Russian occupiers targeted a post office in Donetsk region, leading to casualties and injuries.
  • The attack in Oleksievo-Druzhkivka resulted in the death of a young man and injuries to other civilians.
  • Additional individuals were also injured in the incident and are receiving medical assistance.
  • Russian shelling in Kramatorsk on October 6 targeted a state fire and rescue unit, causing property damage but no injuries to personnel.
  • Search operations are underway at the scene of the recent attack to assess and manage the situation in Donetsk region.

Russia killed two young men in Oleksievo-Druzhkivka

Employees of the Donetsk Prosecutor's Office reported that around 4:30 p.m. the Russian army shelled the village of Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk district.

The target for the enemy was an object of civil infrastructure — one of the local post offices. As a result of the enemy attack, a 19-year-old employee and a 21-year-old citizen received non-life-threatening injuries.

Another 37-year-old man was taken to a medical facility with a mine-explosive injury. He is currently receiving qualified assistance.

Oleksievo-Druzhkivka

At the moment, the debris is being sorted out and search operations are underway at the scene.

What is known about Russia's shelling of Kramatorsk

As noted, in the morning of October 6, the Russian occupiers attacked the city of Kramatorsk.

The building of the state fire and rescue unit came under enemy fire.

The blast wave damaged the window glazing of the building and the garage gate. Fortunately, the personnel were not injured, the State Emergency Service added.

Додати до обраного
Додати до обраного
Додати до обраного
