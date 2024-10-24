Russian occupiers fired at a post office in Donetsk region — one person was killed and one injured

Russian terrorists attacked a post office in the Donetsk region on October 24. As a result of the enemy attack, there are dead and wounded.
Russia killed two young men in Oleksievo-Druzhkivka
Employees of the Donetsk Prosecutor's Office reported that around 4:30 p.m. the Russian army shelled the village of Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk district.
Another 37-year-old man was taken to a medical facility with a mine-explosive injury. He is currently receiving qualified assistance.
At the moment, the debris is being sorted out and search operations are underway at the scene.
What is known about Russia's shelling of Kramatorsk
As noted, in the morning of October 6, the Russian occupiers attacked the city of Kramatorsk.
The building of the state fire and rescue unit came under enemy fire.
