Russian attack on a hotel in Kramatorsk. The number of victims increased

The number of people injured as a result of a rocket attack by Russian troops on August 25 at a hotel in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, has increased to eight people.

It was established that five foreign media journalists, a hotel employee, and two local women who were in their homes were injured.

This was reported by the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office.

The victims were diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries, fractures, lacerations, multiple bruises, acubarotraumas, craniocerebral trauma and concussion.

Also, the prosecutor's office recalled that yesterday the rescuers managed to unblock the body of the deceased British citizen from under the rubble of the destroyed hotel building.

The law enforcement officers opened proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war — Part 2 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. A pre-trial investigation is underway.

Ukrainian photojournalist Lyubysh-Kirdei was injured in Kramatorsk

Ukrainian front-line photojournalist Ivan Lyubysh-Kirdei was seriously injured as a result of a Russian missile attack on Kramatorsk on the night of August 25.

This was reported by the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine.

As the photojournalist's wife Maria Semenchenko noted, Ivan is now in the Mechnikov hospital in Dnipro.

He is now unconscious. The best doctors take care of him, do everything possible and impossible. I am also with him. Reuters editors cover all our needs here, we are constantly in touch with Ivan's colleagues and management. I was picked up and literally led by the hand. I am grateful.

What is known about the consequences of Russia's attack on Kramatorsk

On August 25, Russian invaders attacked the Sapphire Hotel in Kramatorsk, killing British journalist Ryan Evans.

Oleksandr Goncharenko, head of the Kramatorsk MBA, announced a new victim of the Russian attack.

The rescuers found the body of the deceased under the rubble, he wrote.

According to the press service of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, the body of a British citizen who died during a missile attack by the Russian Federation was found from under the rubble of a destroyed hotel building in Kramatorsk.

In addition, it is emphasized that six people, including 4 journalists, received injuries of varying degrees of severity.