The Russian army killed a British journalist in Kramatorsk

On August 25, Russian invaders attacked the Sapphire Hotel in Kramatorsk, killing a British journalist.

What is known about the consequences of Russia's attack on Kramatorsk

Oleksandr Goncharenko, head of the Kramatorsk MBA, announced a new victim of the Russian attack.

Rescuers found the body of the deceased under the rubble, he wrote.

As the press service of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office reports, the corpse of a citizen of Great Britain, who died during a missile attack by the Russian Federation, was found from under the rubble of a destroyed hotel building in Kramatorsk.

In addition, it is emphasized that six people, including 4 journalists, received injuries of varying degrees of severity.

As already mentioned earlier, last night the Russian occupiers struck a hotel in Kramatorsk with an "Iskander".

In addition, already this morning, Russians killed 1 person in Ukrainska of the Selydiv community and wounded 1 person in Lozovoy of the Lyman community.

I emphasize once again: all civilians must evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine! — said the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, Vadym Filashkin.

The Russian army attacked the Sumy region again

On August 25, the enemy again attacked the Sveska community of the Shostky district of Sumy Oblast: an apartment building was damaged.

According to preliminary data, there are dead and wounded.

According to local authorities, a total of three explosions were recorded.

An apartment building was damaged. All necessary services are available on site. First, there are dead and injured people. The consequences of the enemy attack are being clarified, the message says.

In addition, it is reported that during the night and in the morning, the Russians carried out 27 shellings of the border territories and settlements of the Sumy region.

85 explosions were recorded.