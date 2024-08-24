According to Vadym Filashkin, the head of Donetsk OVA, on the morning of August 24, the criminal army of the Russian Federation struck the left-bank part of Kostyantynivka, which resulted in the death of at least three local residents and wounding of two more.

What is known about the consequences of the attack of the Russian army on Kostyantynivka

At least 3 people were killed and 2 wounded - these are the preliminary consequences of the shelling of Kostyantynivka. The Russians struck the city with another blow this morning - they hit the Left Bank, Filashkin emphasized. Share

All relevant services are working at the scene of the impact.

What is known about the consequences of the attacks of the Russian army on other regions of Ukraine

According to the representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, a law enforcement officer was killed and 11 other people were injured in the Kherson region due to shelling by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

The military of the Russian Federation attacked a police official car from a drone. A 38-year-old employee of the Security Police Department died as a result of a direct hit.

During the evacuation of the body of the deceased, the enemy repeatedly attacked the service car of the patrol police, which caused mechanical damage to the car.

At the same time, according to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson OVA, a 1.5-year-old child was injured in Kherson as a result of shelling by the occupying army of the Russian Federation.

Prokudin noted that the injured baby was hospitalized. The boy received a blast injury and an injury to his hand.

Representatives of the regional prosecutor's office of the Sumy region reported that on the morning of August 24, the criminal army of the Russian Federation dropped explosives from a drone on a civilian car driving along the Kipti-Glukhiv-Bachivsk highway.

A 35-year-old man and his 34-year-old wife died as a result of an enemy attack.

In addition, the police of the Sumy region reported that at night the Russian invaders attacked the Sumy region with various types of weapons. Civilians were injured as a result of shelling.