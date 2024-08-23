On the night of August 23, the criminal army of the Russian Federation dropped a controlled aerial bomb on the village of Boguslavka of the Boriv community of the Izyum district in the Kharkiv region, as a result of which two local residents died.

What is known about the consequences of the attack of the Russian army on the village of Boguslavka in the Kharkiv region

It is noted that rescuers retrieved the bodies of a 61-year-old man and his 59-year-old wife from under the rubble of residential buildings of the Russian occupiers in Bohuslavka destroyed by an aerial bomb.

It is known that a 78-year-old woman was also injured as a result of the enemy attack.

According to the representatives of the prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region, on August 23, at around 3:15 a.m., Russian troops launched an airstrike on the village of Bohuslavka of the Izyum district. A 61-year-old man and his 59-year-old wife died. A 78-year-old woman was injured.

What is known about the destruction caused by the attack of the Russian invaders on Bohuslavka

The State Emergency Service notes that as a result of the attack by the Russian occupiers in Bohuslavka, residential buildings were destroyed and a fire broke out in the building on an area of 80 square meters.

The prosecutor's office also notes that the occupiers previously used the FAB-500 from the UMPK.