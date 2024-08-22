Air defense forces shot down two drones during the new attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine

On the night of August 22, Russia launched 10 drones, two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and used anti-radar missiles over Ukraine.

The Air Force announced the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine on August 22

As the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleschuk, reported, the Russian army struck 10 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed type from the Kursk direction.

It is indicated that the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the front-line territories of the Kharkiv Region with the majority of detected UAVs.

The enemy also used Kh-31P anti-radar missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Belgorod region and Crimea.

Air defense forces shot down two attack drones, two more fell on their own. Thanks to active countermeasures, most of the enemy missiles did not reach their targets.

According to preliminary data, victims and serious destruction were avoided.

The US Embassy in Ukraine warns of an increased risk of shelling by the Russian Federation before Independence Day

The US Embassy in Kyiv estimates that over the next few days and over the weekend, the risk of both night and day attacks by Russian drones and missiles will increase throughout Ukraine in connection with Ukraine's Independence Day on August 24, the embassy said in a statement. Share

At the same time, the US Embassy in Ukraine noted the actions that must be taken in case of danger: