Air defense forces shot down two drones during the new attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine

On the night of August 22, Russia launched 10 drones, two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and used anti-radar missiles over Ukraine.
The Air Force announced the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine on August 22
As the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleschuk, reported, the Russian army struck 10 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed type from the Kursk direction.
It is indicated that the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the front-line territories of the Kharkiv Region with the majority of detected UAVs.
The enemy also used Kh-31P anti-radar missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Belgorod region and Crimea.
Air defense forces shot down two attack drones, two more fell on their own. Thanks to active countermeasures, most of the enemy missiles did not reach their targets.
According to preliminary data, victims and serious destruction were avoided.
The US Embassy in Ukraine warns of an increased risk of shelling by the Russian Federation before Independence Day
At the same time, the US Embassy in Ukraine noted the actions that must be taken in case of danger:
follow updates in local media.
to determine places of shelter in advance, in advance, in case of any air alarm.
take cover immediately if an air alert is issued.
to follow the instructions of Ukrainian officials and rescuers in the event of an emergency.
