Air defense forces destroyed 50 drones and a missile during a massive Russian attack on Ukraine

On August 21, the Russian Federation launched an airstrike against Ukraine with a ballistic missile, a cruise missile and 69 kamikaze drones. The Air Force of the Armed Forces managed to shoot down one guided air missile and 50 Shaheds.

The Air Force announced the number of targets shot down during the Russian attack on Ukraine

As the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, reported, two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles were launched from the territory of the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation, and an Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missile was launched from the airspace of the Kursk region.

In addition, 69 shock "Shakhed" were sent from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Yeysk and Kursk districts.

The Air Force of Ukraine detected and accompanied 72 air targets. The anti-aircraft attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Photo — t.me/ComAFUA

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 51 air targets were shot down:

one Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missile

50 shock "Shaheeds" in different areas.

The targets were shot down in Khmelnytskyi, Poltava, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

In addition, 16 enemy drones were lost to electronic countermeasures.

Russian drones flew to Belarus during the attack on Ukraine

The military notes that an enemy drone crossed the state border with the Republic of Belarus in the Chernihiv region. In addition, one of the Russian drones returned to the Belgorod region.