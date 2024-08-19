Air defense forces shot down all enemy drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Air defense forces shot down all enemy drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine

August 19 the Russian invaders again attacked Ukraine with "shaheds". Air defense forces managed to shoot down all 11 drones.

Points of attention

  • Air defense forces shot down all 11 enemy drones used by the Russian Federation during the attack on Ukraine.
  • The Russian Federation has launched more than 40 missiles, 750 guided aerial bombs and 200 attack drones over the past week.
  • The President of Ukraine stated that the Russian attacks are deliberate and targeted terror; the occupiers must bear responsibility.
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyi emphasized the importance of protecting Ukrainian independence and achieving national goals with the help of a strict military response.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, the attacks were carried out from the direction of Kursk and Primorsky-Akhtarsk, Russia.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat by mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, anti-aircraft missile units, aviation and EW equipment of the Air Force, all 11 enemy "Shakhed 136/131" were shot down.

Russian attacks took place over the territories of Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy and Donetsk regions.

The Russian Federation launched more than 40 missiles, 750 anti-aircraft missiles and 200 drones over Ukraine in the last week

As the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said, Russia always knows where to hit with its missiles and bombs, and this is deliberate and purposeful Russian terror.

Over the past week, Russia has fired more than 40 missiles of various types, 750 guided aerial bombs and 200 attack drones at Ukrainians.

For such terror, the Russian occupiers must "answer to the court and history" and are already "answering" to the forces of the Armed Forces.

All those Ukrainian men and women who restore justice, who destroy the occupier and defend our positions. This is how they protect, as is necessary to preserve Ukrainian independence and achieve our goals, Volodymyr Zelenskyi said.

