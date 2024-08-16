Air defense shot down 5 drones during the night attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense shot down 5 drones during the night attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine

Mykola Oleschuk
Air defense units
Читати українською

According to the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Mykola Oleschuk, the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with Iskander ballistic missiles and attack drones during the night.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian air defense successfully intercepted and destroyed 5 drones during a night attack by the Russian Federation showcasing their preparedness for defense.
  • The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with Iskander ballistic missiles and attack drones, but Ukrainian defenders operated effectively in multiple regions, highlighting their strength and readiness.
  • Amidst the air attack, the Ukrainian Air Force remains vigilant and ready to repel any enemy threats, emphasizing Ukraine's resilience against aggression.
  • Russia put one missile carrier on combat duty in the Black Sea, firing up to 4 missiles, while the Ukrainian defenders actively operated in regions like Poltava, Zhytomyr, and Odesa.
  • Joint forces and air defense in Kyiv are prepared to reveal their effectiveness against possible new threats, demonstrating Ukraine's readiness and determination in the face of adversity.

What is known about the results of repelling the air attack of the Russian army in Ukraine

Oleschuk emphasized that during the night, the Russian occupiers launched 3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 3 Shahed-type attack drones, as well as 2 unspecified UAVs from the territory of the Kursk region, over Ukraine.

Ukrainian defenders destroyed all drones released by the Russians. Anti-aircraft defense worked in five regions - Poltava, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Odesa and Mykolaiv.

According to the Air Force, the Russians launched an attack UAV from the Kursk region. The enemy aircraft reached the capital in about two hours. The air alert in the city lasted 44 minutes.

Anti-aircraft defense forces and means worked in Kyiv.

According to the information of the operational summary at this moment, there are no destructions or victims in the capital.

What is known about the level of missile danger from the sea

According to the information of the Armed Forces Navy, on the morning of August 16, Russia put one missile carrier on combat duty in the Black Sea. Total salvo - up to 4 missiles.

There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov. There is one Russian ship in the Mediterranean, no missile carriers.

During the day, in the interests of Russia, passage through the Kerch Strait was carried out by:

  • to the Black Sea - 4 vessels, of which 2 continued their movement in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait

  • to the Sea of Azov - 9 ships, of which 2 were moving from the Bosphorus Strait.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine has destroyed 39 missiles and 20 drones overnight
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian intelligence drones attacked oil refinery in Volgograd, Russia — sources
Explosion
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces destroyed 13 drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?