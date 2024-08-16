According to the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Mykola Oleschuk, the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with Iskander ballistic missiles and attack drones during the night.

What is known about the results of repelling the air attack of the Russian army in Ukraine

Oleschuk emphasized that during the night, the Russian occupiers launched 3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 3 Shahed-type attack drones, as well as 2 unspecified UAVs from the territory of the Kursk region, over Ukraine.

Ukrainian defenders destroyed all drones released by the Russians. Anti-aircraft defense worked in five regions - Poltava, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Odesa and Mykolaiv.

According to the Air Force, the Russians launched an attack UAV from the Kursk region. The enemy aircraft reached the capital in about two hours. The air alert in the city lasted 44 minutes.

Anti-aircraft defense forces and means worked in Kyiv.

According to the information of the operational summary at this moment, there are no destructions or victims in the capital.

What is known about the level of missile danger from the sea

According to the information of the Armed Forces Navy, on the morning of August 16, Russia put one missile carrier on combat duty in the Black Sea. Total salvo - up to 4 missiles.

There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov. There is one Russian ship in the Mediterranean, no missile carriers.

During the day, in the interests of Russia, passage through the Kerch Strait was carried out by: