Air defense forces destroyed 14 drones during Russia's attack on Ukraine
Air defense forces destroyed 14 drones during Russia's attack on Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces
On the night of August 23, the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces once again successfully repelled an attack by Russian invaders, during which the enemy used both drones and missiles.

Points of attention

  • Enemy targets were shot down in Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Poltava and Sumy regions.
  • As a result of the attack of the Russian occupiers, some structures and cars were damaged in the Cherkasy region.
  • Air defense forces successfully thwarted attack attempts by attack UAVs in the Kyiv region, destroying enemy drones.

What is known about the results of the air defense operation on August 23

According to the press service of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the night of August 23, 2024, the Russian occupiers launched an attack with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region.

In addition, they used 16 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type (launching areas — Yeisk, Kursk — RF).

In the new anti-aircraft battle, the following were involved: aviation, units of electronic warfare and calculations of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense forces managed to successfully destroy 14 enemy "martyrs". Two more were lost in location, information about the destruction was not received.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Poltava and Sumy regions. Thanks for the combat work! Happy National Flag Day of Ukraine!

Mykola Oleschuk

Mykola Oleschuk

Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General

Photo: facebook.com/kpszsu

What is known about the situation in the regions

At night in Cherkasy region, air defense was working. As a result of combat work, the enemy "shahed" was destroyed.

This is reported by the local OVA

It is also known about the fall of a rocket in an open area in the region.

As a result, the wood that was stored there was taken up.

The fire was extinguished promptly. Nearby buildings of private enterprises, shop windows, and several cars were damaged by debris, the message says.

In addition, at night, the enemy tried to attack Kyiv region with UAVs. As a result of the successful work of air defense forces, enemy targets were destroyed.

There were no hits to infrastructure objects and no casualties. The fall of fragments of downed targets is recorded outside the borders of populated areas.

