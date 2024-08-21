The Russian Federation transferred "space infantry" to Kurshchyna due to a lack of soldiers — British intelligence

Russia has transferred the so-called "space brigade" to the defense of the Kursk region. However, according to intelligence, their use as infantry is unlikely to be effective.

How the Russian Federation uses "space infantry" in Kurshchyna

According to intelligence, the regiment, staffed by VKS personnel, includes former early warning radar operators and military personnel who previously served in long-range heavy bomber regiments.

The involvement of such specialists in non-classical roles for them indicates a shortage of personnel. They are used as infantry, which can weaken Russia's ability to hold territories in the Kursk region, the intelligence agency writes. Share

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine — 21 August 2024.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/RuyUBJmVx3#StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/gpmQHF0fEe — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) August 21, 2024

The British Ministry of Defense notes that Russia continues to form new units and recruit more troops to support its strategy of a grueling war against Ukraine.

The high casualties suffered by these units require constant replenishment of front-line personnel, which is likely to continue to limit Russia's ability to create more effective military formations.

Is Russia going to transfer forces from the occupied territories of Ukraine to repel the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna

Analysts emphasize that the command of the occupying army of the Russian Federation is transferring separate units from Ukraine to Kurshchyna, but not from key areas of the front, which indicates the priority for the occupiers to continue the offensive in the east of Ukraine.

The ISW did not observe reports in open sources that the Russian Federation is redeploying entire brigades from Ukraine to the Kursk region, but reports were observed about the redeployment of parts of Russian regiments to this area .