The analyst announced a new strategic goal of the AFU in Kurshchyna

Ivan Kyrychevskyi, a military expert from Defense Express, noted that it is worth paying attention to the city of Lhov in the Kursk region, control over which will give the Defense Forces of Ukraine a real opportunity to cut logistics to the Russians at a strategic level.

On August 16, a bridge in the Hlushkov district of Kurshchyna was literally bombed, which is a very good precedent. Our aviation is bombing objects on the territory of the Russian Federation, this has already been officially recognized. Here there is another question: where did we get the guided air bombs to bomb the territory of the Russian Federation? Because we were talking about the fact that we receive only 100-130 units of various air bombs per month from the Western allies, so you can't squeeze out more, and we don't have our own weapons. And here some miracles happen, that is, in the conditions of the enemy's superiority in the air, our aviation uses guided air weapons to hit the Russian infrastructure. Share

According to him, the strike on the bridge over the Seim River in the Glushkov district of Kursk Oblast is an important precedent, even if that road bridge cut off the road to several villages and creates a problem for the tactical group of Russian troops.

If we talk about something strategically important, then we should forget about the city of Kurchatov, but remember the city of Lhov, which is one of the two logistics hubs in the territory of the Kursk region. In general, the configuration there is interesting, because there are 1,500 km of railway tracks in Kurshchyna, but they all converge into two railway junctions — Lhov and Kursk.

Accordingly, if these two nodes, forgive me, bomb or take at least Lhov under physical control, then the entire railway network on the territory of the Kursk region can be deleted. Because there the railway will be available both for the Russian army and for the export of important goods for the Kremlin, such as grain or iron ore, from which they then take money for the war against Ukraine. Obviously, there will be some such strategic steps, maybe in a few weeks, to take what really cuts off logistics for the Russians at a strategic level, — summed up Ivan Kyrychevskyi.

This was announced by the commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk.

According to him, Ukrainian pilots hit enemy strongholds, accumulations of equipment, as well as logistics centers and enemy supply routes with high-precision strikes.