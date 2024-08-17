The Air Force of the AFU released a video of the destruction of the bridge in Kurshchyna

Ukrainian aviation takes an active part in the hostilities in the Kursk direction. On August 16, a bridge across one of the rivers in the region was destroyed.
The Air Force of the AFU destroyed a bridge in Kurshchyna
This bridge was used for the logistics of Russian army units.
This was announced by the commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk.
According to him, Ukrainian pilots hit enemy strongholds, accumulations of equipment, as well as logistics centers and enemy supply routes with high-precision strikes.
The bridge near the village of Hlushkove in Kurshchyna was destroyed
The Russians claim that the Armed Forces allegedly fired "several American Himars missiles" at the bridge.
Also, the propagandists assure that "two munitions of the MLRS family" flew over the bridge, one of which allegedly hit a car in which Russian "volunteers" were traveling.
After the last blow, which took place around 17:00 Kyiv time, one of the spans of the bridge collapsed.
