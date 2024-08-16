The Air Force of the AFU shot down two Russian missiles over Dnipropetrovsk region

In the afternoon of August 16, Ukrainian air defense shot down two Russian missiles over the Dnipropetrovsk region. People were not injured as a result of enemy attacks.

This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhii Lysak.

The defenders of the sky shot down enemy missiles over the area. Thank you PVC "East" for the work. Share

At the same time, according to the official, several fires broke out in the Dnipro region as a result of rocket attacks, but there were no casualties or injuries.

Nikopol suffered from artillery shelling and kamikaze drone attacks. Raitsentr, Pokrovska, Mirivska, Marganetska communities. Damaged infrastructure, 5 private houses, 2 farm buildings, cars.

A car damaged by Russian shelling

According to him, no one was injured.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

As Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk reported, on the night of August 8, the Russian Federation attacked the Kharkiv region from Belgorod with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

Also, two Kh-59 guided air missiles from the airspace over the Sea of Azov and four attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type from the direction of Yeysk.