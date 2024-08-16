The Air Force of the AFU shot down two Russian missiles over Dnipropetrovsk region

In the afternoon of August 16, Ukrainian air defense shot down two Russian missiles over the Dnipropetrovsk region. People were not injured as a result of enemy attacks.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian air defense successfully intercepted two Russian missiles over the Dnipropetrovsk region, preventing a potential tragedy among civilians.
- The incident highlights the effectiveness and readiness of the Ukrainian army to defend its territorial integrity and protect its borders.
- Despite some infrastructure damage in various communities, there were no casualties reported as a result of the enemy attacks.
- The details of the Russian attack on Ukraine revealed by the Air Force Commander showcase the extent of the aggression faced by Ukraine and the successful defense measures taken to counter the threats.
- The interception of Russian missiles and UAVs in different regions of Ukraine demonstrates the ongoing challenges faced by the country and the continuous efforts to safeguard its sovereignty.
Air defense shot down two Russian missiles over Dnipropetrovsk region
This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhii Lysak.
At the same time, according to the official, several fires broke out in the Dnipro region as a result of rocket attacks, but there were no casualties or injuries.
Nikopol suffered from artillery shelling and kamikaze drone attacks. Raitsentr, Pokrovska, Mirivska, Marganetska communities. Damaged infrastructure, 5 private houses, 2 farm buildings, cars.
According to him, no one was injured.
The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine
As Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk reported, on the night of August 8, the Russian Federation attacked the Kharkiv region from Belgorod with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles.
Also, two Kh-59 guided air missiles from the airspace over the Sea of Azov and four attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type from the direction of Yeysk.
As the general noted, as a result of the anti-aircraft battle, the mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, anti-aircraft missile troops and EW units of the Air Force shot down two Kh-59 guided air missiles and four attack UAVs in the Odesa, Kherson and Kirovohrad regions.
