Air defense forces shot down an air missile and 9 "shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense forces shot down an air missile and 9 "shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

Mykola Oleschuk
Air defense forces shot down an air missile and 9 "shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Читати українською

On the night of July 29, during an air attack on Ukraine, the Russian invaders used 1 guided air missile and 10 drones.

Points of attention

 

  • The Russian invaders launched an attack from the occupied part of the Donetsk region and Crimea, symbolically using Shahed drones.
  • The anti-aircraft measures were successful, a missile and nine drones were shot down in various regions of Ukraine.
  • Ukrainian air defenses proved to be effective in repelling the attack, protecting the country's territory from enemy aviation risks.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

As the commander of the Air Force, Mykola Oleschuk, reported, the enemy launched the KAR X-59/X-69 from the airspace of the occupied part of the Donetsk region.

All ten Shaheds were launched by the invaders to attack Ukraine from Cape Chauda (occupied Crimea).

The general said that anti-aircraft missile units and EW were involved in repelling the air attack. Enemy targets were lost over the territories of three regions, namely:

  • Dnipropetrovsk,

  • Khersonska,

  • and Kirovohradska.

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, the Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missile and the "Shahed-131/136" unmanned aerial vehicle were shot down , Oleschuk said.

What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on July 29

On the evening of July 28, the Russian occupiers launched a missile to strike the Dnipropetrovsk region. However, the enemy air target was shot down by air defense systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, already after midnight on July 29, the enemy launched several groups of kamikaze drones across Ukraine. Due to this, an alarm was declared in a number of regions.

Already in the morning it became known that 6 drones — 6 Shaheds and 1 enemy reconnaissance drone — were destroyed in the sky over the Dnipropetrovsk region that night.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces shot down 20 drones during a new attack by the Russia
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces destroyed all enemy targets during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces shot down 7 "shaheed" and an air missile during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Mykola Oleschuk
Air defense forces shot down 7 "shaheed" and an air missile during the Russian attack on Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?