Air defense forces shot down an air missile and 9 "shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of July 29, during an air attack on Ukraine, the Russian invaders used 1 guided air missile and 10 drones.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

As the commander of the Air Force, Mykola Oleschuk, reported, the enemy launched the KAR X-59/X-69 from the airspace of the occupied part of the Donetsk region.

All ten Shaheds were launched by the invaders to attack Ukraine from Cape Chauda (occupied Crimea).

The general said that anti-aircraft missile units and EW were involved in repelling the air attack. Enemy targets were lost over the territories of three regions, namely:

Dnipropetrovsk,

Khersonska,

and Kirovohradska.

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, the Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missile and the "Shahed-131/136" unmanned aerial vehicle were shot down , Oleschuk said. Share

What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on July 29

On the evening of July 28, the Russian occupiers launched a missile to strike the Dnipropetrovsk region. However, the enemy air target was shot down by air defense systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, already after midnight on July 29, the enemy launched several groups of kamikaze drones across Ukraine. Due to this, an alarm was declared in a number of regions.