Air defense forces shot down 7 "shaheed" and an air missile during the Russian attack on Ukraine

Ukrainian air defense destroyed one Kh-59 missile and seven Shahed-131/136 attack drones out of eight launched by Russia over Ukraine.

The Air Force disclosed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

As the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleschuk, reported, on the night of July 28, the Russians attacked Ukraine with an X-59 guided air missile from the airspace over the Black Sea and eight Shahed attack drones from Cape Chauda in Crimea.

Forces and means of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces and electronic warfare units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down an Kh-59 missile and seven Shahed-131/136 drones.

Almost all air targets were destroyed in the Odesa region, Oleschuk added. Share

What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine

On July 28, around 1:00 a.m., an alarm was announced in some regions due to the threat of attacks by Russian kamikaze drones.

Already in the morning, air defense was working in the Odesa region due to the detection of an enemy reconnaissance drone in the region.