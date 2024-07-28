Air defense forces shot down 7 "shaheed" and an air missile during the Russian attack on Ukraine

Ukrainian air defense destroyed one Kh-59 missile and seven Shahed-131/136 attack drones out of eight launched by Russia over Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The Russian attack on Ukraine included an Kh-59 missile and eight Shahed attack drones, which were successfully shot down in the Odesa region.
- The July 28 attack caused alarm in parts of the region due to the threat of Russian kamikaze drones, but air defenses helped protect the area.
- Similar attacks by the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine, such as the attack on Sumy region, have serious consequences in the form of victims and wounded citizens.
The Air Force disclosed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine
As the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleschuk, reported, on the night of July 28, the Russians attacked Ukraine with an X-59 guided air missile from the airspace over the Black Sea and eight Shahed attack drones from Cape Chauda in Crimea.
Forces and means of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces and electronic warfare units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down an Kh-59 missile and seven Shahed-131/136 drones.
What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine
On July 28, around 1:00 a.m., an alarm was announced in some regions due to the threat of attacks by Russian kamikaze drones.
Already in the morning, air defense was working in the Odesa region due to the detection of an enemy reconnaissance drone in the region.
It will be recalled that on July 27, the Russian army attacked Sumy Oblast with multiple rocket launchers. A 16-year-old boy died, 12 more people were injured, six of them children.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-