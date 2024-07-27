Air defense forces destroyed all enemy targets during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Air defense forces destroyed all enemy targets during the Russian attack on Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces
On the night of July 27, the Russian invaders launched a new combined attack on peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine, but the air defense forces managed to successfully repulse it.

Points of attention

  • During the air battle, all enemy targets were destroyed in several regions of Ukraine.
  • An industrial facility in the Poltava region was damaged by an UAV attack, but there were no civilian casualties.
  • The wreckage of an enemy UAV fell in the Kyiv region. They led to a grass floor fire and damage to private houses.

The Russian attack on Ukraine on July 27 — the first details

As the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports, this night the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with a Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missile from the airspace of the TOT of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In addition, the enemy also launched four "Shahed" attack UAVs from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia.

Thanks to the joint work of the forces and means of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, all enemy targets were destroyed in the Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Kharkiv and Kyiv regions.

Moreover, it is indicated that the air defense forces also managed to eliminate eight more aerial targets in the southern and northeastern directions:

  • 4 reconnaissance UAVs "Supercam",

  • 1 strike-reconnaissance UAV "Forpost",

  • 1 UAV (type to be determined),

  • 2 Lancet barrage ammunition.

Thanks for the combat work! Together to victory!  — wrote the commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk

Photo: facebook.com/kpszsu

What is known about the situation in different regions of Ukraine

In the Poltava region, an industrial facility was damaged as a result of an unmanned aerial vehicle attack.

The fire that broke out was quickly extinguished.

None of the civilians were injured.

In addition, it is reported that the wreckage of an enemy UAV fell on the territory of one of the settlements in the Kyiv region.

A fire broke out on the grass floor, which was promptly extinguished. Power lines were also cut and the roofs of two private houses and fences were damaged. Debris is fixed on the homesteads, the report says.

