Satellite images reveal aftermath of AFU's strike on Russian warehouse in occupied Crimea

After the explosions in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol on July 1, a Russian military depot was probably destroyed at Cape Fiolent.

Satellite images AFU strike's aftermath on Cape Fiolent have appeared

In the published footage, four buildings on the cape are visible before the explosions. In the photo after the incident, one of the buildings is destroyed.

According to one version, the building housed an ammunition warehouse; according to another, it housed "Shahed -131/136" kamikaze drones.

On July 1, explosions were reported in Sevastopol. Then, according to the locals, it "flew" in the Balaklava district, where the Russian air defence was located. In addition to that strike, a military unit was struck in the village of Flotske.

Later, the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (FSU) Mykola Oleschuk said that on July 1, Ukrainian pilots struck an ammunition depot in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

"Cotton" in Sevastopol: what is known

On the afternoon of July 4, residents in Sevastopol, temporarily occupied by Russia, heard a powerful explosion and saw a massive column of smoke above the Russian military unit at Cape Fiolent.

The column of smoke after the explosion at Cape Fiolent rose to a height of more than 100 m. Share

Alarm sounds in some military units of Sevastopol. And in the north of the Red Guard district, Russian anti-aircraft fire is shooting into the sky.

Russian publics write that the explosion is connected with the disposal of ammunition at the place of arrival at the Shahed warehouse near the village of Flotske.