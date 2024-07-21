Attack of Shahedov on Kyiv. Air defense forces shot down all the drones of the Russian Federation

All the enemy drones that the Russian occupiers launched to attack Kyiv that night were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

All Russian drones were shot down on the approaches to Kyiv

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Serhii Popko, clarified that the enemy's UAVs were eliminated by the defenders of the Ukrainian sky on the approaches to Kyiv.

Today again, a certain number of enemy UAVs were headed for Kyiv, but all of them were destroyed by the forces and means of anti-aircraft defense on approaches, — the head of the administration said in a statement in his Telegram. Share

He added that information about the type and number of occupying drones will appear later in the reports of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Popka, there are no data on the destruction and victims as a result of the enemy air attack in Kyiv.

KMVA also noted that over the past 2 weeks "this is at least the fifth consecutive real attempt by the enemy to attack the capital with drones."

Night attack of "Shaheeds"

It was previously reported that the Russian invaders launched several groups of attack drones on the territory of Ukraine this night, July 21, for another air attack. The alarm was declared in a number of regions.

Later, an explosion was heard in Chernihiv against the background of reports from the military about the fixation of "Shaheed" over the city. And on the network they wrote about the work of air defense in the region.

Around three o'clock in the morning, an air alert was also announced in Kyiv. The local authorities informed about the work of the Air Defense Forces in the region and on the approaches to the capital. And at 4:28 an alarm was sounded in the city of Kyiv

Meanwhile, at the time of publication, enemy kamikaze drones are still being recorded over Ukraine, in particular in the northern regions.